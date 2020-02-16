Seven features of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation

As sportsmen and women, we are the ones who buy hunting and fishing licenses and the equipment that goes to fuel our outdoor lifestyle which provides monies to wildlife agencies in the form of excise taxes and license sales dollars. In doing so, we are the ones paying the tab for the current North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, which protects and manages game, fish and nongame species like birds, reptiles and amphibians.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as the tides turned for conservation, important laws were passed, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp Act of 1934, the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937 and the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act of 1950. Collectively, these acts laid the foundation for what inspired the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.
Across North America, hunting was a largely unregulated activity for individuals and commercial entities until the 1800s, when citizens began to ask whether wildlife populations could continue at healthy levels without checks on hunting. The legal framework that has since developed grew out of a set of principles now known as the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. Seven features make the North American model distinct:
Wildlife is a public resource
In the United States, wildlife is considered a public resource, independent of the land or water where wildlife may live. Government at various levels has a role in managing that resource on behalf of all citizens and to ensure the long-term sustainability of wildlife populations.
Markets for game are
eiminated
Before wildlife protection laws were enacted, commercial operations decimated populations of many species. Making it illegal to buy and sell meat and parts of game and nongame species removed a huge threat to the survival of those species. A market in furbearers continues as a highly regulated activity, often to manage invasive wildlife.
Allocation of wildlife by law
Wildlife is a public resource managed by government. As a result, access to wildlife for hunting is through legal mechanisms such as set hunting seasons, bag limits, license requirements, etc.
Wildlife can only be killed for a legitimate purpose
Wildlife is a shared resource that must not be wasted. The law prohibits killing wildlife for frivolous reasons.
Wildlife species are considered an international resource
Some species, such as migratory birds, cross national boundaries. Treaties such as the Migratory Bird Treaty and CITES recognize a shared responsibility to manage these species across national boundaries.
Science is the proper tool for discharge of wildlife policy
In order to manage wildlife as a shared resource fairly, objectively, and knowledgeably, decisions must be based on sound science such as annual waterfowl population surveys and the work of professional wildlife biologists.
The democracy of hunting
In keeping with democratic principles, government allocates access to wildlife without regard for wealth, prestige, or land ownership.
So in order to keep this model healthy, it requires hunters and anglers not only to do their part in playing an active role with hands-on conservation, but to fuel the model by providing money. If wildlife, wild lands and waters, outdoor recreation, hunting, fishing and enjoying nature’s wonderful bounties are of importance to you, we need to continue to participate in the new R-3 movement — Recruiting, Retention and Reactivation. The R-3 initiative relies on us to be recruiting new people to outdoor pursuits, retaining them and keeping them involved actively in the outdoors and trying to re-engage those who once enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation and get them to come back. The R-3 movement is our generation’s turn to give back to the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation and make it as strong as ever.