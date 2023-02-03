Even for the most seasoned sportsmen and women, this time of year can be challenging. Sure, there are knives to sharpen, elk tags to apply for, once-in-a-lifetime adventures to dream about and plan and plenty of chores for your hunting and fishing gear to do, but still, sometimes the cold and dreary weather can be a bummer.
Before you call me up and harshly remind me that it is still small game season for things such as rabbits, squirrels and grouse, don’t bother, I know. I have two squirrel dogs that remind me every time the sun is shining that it is time, and the end of February is coming soon.
Having said that, for some this cold time between hunting season and spring, when fishing and turkeys rule our thoughts, can be challenging. To ward off cabin fever, or if you are itching to try something new, this bit of news from The Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited announcing its 2023 Angling Arts Class schedule may be useful. If you have always wanted to learn to fly fish, tie your own flies and/or build your own rods, this may just be right up your alley. (There is a registration fee for all classes and a materials fee for the fly tying classes. Components for building a fishing rod are the responsibility of each participant.)
If you live next door to the class or if you are up for a road trip, spending time learning or honing a craft might just be worth the ticket punched to get you through the winter doldrums. In all, six different classes will be offered at three locations in Kanawha and Putnam counties over the next three months.
In making the announcement, Jimmy Easter, President of the local TU chapter, said, "Finally, after shutting down our public activities due to Covid, we're back! We are having our regular meetings; our Trout in the Classroom Project is up and running; Project Healing Waters is very active; we are stocking trout streams, and now our fly fishing classes are starting.”
The first session starts Feb. 9 at the Elk Elementary Center in Mink Shoals. Beginning Fly Tying, a 4-week class taught by the chapter president, and a 4-week Fishing for Brook Trout class, presented by noted West Virginia trout angler Ed Hayne, runs 6-9 p.m. All materials and fly-tying equipment are provided to the participants.
In addition, the chapter is presenting a one-day Introduction to Fly Fishing class at Cabela’s on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fly rods will be provided for each participant to use during the class.
On April 4, Beginning Fly Fishing Classes launches. A two-week class is presented on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 4, 6, 11 and 13, from 6-9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Hurricane. The same two-week class will be given again on April 18, 20, 25 and 27 at the same location. Both classes cover all the aspects of trout fishing, including fly casting. Fly rods are provided for each person to use during the class.
The ever-popular Beginning Rod Building Class starts on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3-5 p.m. It runs for six weeks at the Gabbies Sewing and More in Big Chimney. Participants can build any type of fishing rod of their choosing.
For more details on course fees, class sizes, material fees or to register, email ENCTUClasses@gmail.com or information can also be found on the chapter’s social media page. The classes are open to anyone. You do not have to be Trout Unlimited members or reside in Kanawha or Putnam counties.
