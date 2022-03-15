Seniors lead Warriors into state tournament

NEW RICHMOND – It always comes back to Bluefield.
For Wyoming East the last couple years, the Beavers, a perennial state tournament team with nine straight appearances, had been the devil in front of the Warriors making it to Charleston.
The Warriors felt that maybe they had exorcised that demon by winning the last two meetings, including a sectional championship victory at Brushfork.
Don’t look now, but they are meeting for the fourth time this year Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. in a matchup of three and six seeds (Bluefield is in at No. 3) in the first round of the Class AA state tournament.
It is the Warriors' first state tournament berth since 2017, coach Derek Brooks' first season.
Bluefield once again stands in Wyoming East’s way.
“It seems that they are always in front of us,” senior Tucker Cook said.
Cook said a loss last year showed the Warriors what they have to do to advance.
“We knew we had to get past Bluefield and now we have to do it again,” Cook said. “But I think that loss last year showed us what we had to do to get to Charleston.”
Senior leader Tanner Whitten agreed.
“We just kind of let that game last year go, we didn’t play to our fullest and it fueled us this year,” Whitten said.
Whiten and Cook have been big for the Warriors' turnaround this year despite a schedule that included South Charleston, Class A No. 2 seed Man and a bevy of bigger schools including top AAA team Shady Spring twice.
“It’s helped us a lot playing those tough teams and that tough competition is what’s got us here,” Whitten said.
Whitten averaged 20 points a game and just over 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Cook averaged five a game for the Warriors. The third senior, Eli Fralin, is a contributor off the bench and has shown up big as a defensive stopper in practice against the starters.
Could familiarity, this being the fourth meeting between the two, give the Warriors a way to offset the obvious experience advantage that Bluefield enjoys?
“Typically, you don’t want to play a team that much, but I think that’s to our advantage this time,” Brooks said. “We know what we are going up against at the state tournament where other teams do not, playing teams they don’t usually play. These guys should have a confidence level way up here (holds hand head level) just because of who we play and how we have played against them.”
Then again, the state tournament is a totally different monster.
“I think it gives them an advantage knowing what the atmosphere is like down there,” Brooks said. “Maybe take away some of those jitters. Hopefully these guys know what is at stake, so I think we are going to get our best effort of the year.”
If the Warriors are led by the inside-out duo of Whitten and guard Garrett Mitchell (15.1 points per game), Bluefield counters with an equally potent inside-out duo.
Caleb Fuller comes into the tournament averaging 19.1 points and Amir Hairston averages 9.8 rebounds.
As tournament neophytes, the Warriors are left to wonder what it will be like until Wednesday morning.
“I’ve heard it’s a different atmosphere down there,” Whitten said. “Somebody told me it was like playing in the armory, (in Beckley) just a lot bigger.”
“They say it’s a bigger court but I thought The Greenbrier (where the Warriors beat Bluefield earlier in the Battle for the Springhouse). I’m sure with the stands and everything (it’s big), but it’s a regular basketball court and a 10-foot rim, we just have to play hard.”