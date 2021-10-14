Senior QB Phalin has ignited Patriots offense

Back in August, Logan Phalin was like a kid with a firework waiting for nightfall.
He was waiting to put the light in Friday Night Lights with an array of explosive receivers and a line that was not only big, but experienced. Not to mention a Kennedy Award candidate running back.
Then, early in the season opener at Liberty, with a tackle, it looked like it was all over before it ever got started.
On a run play early in the second quarter he suffered an elbow injury that he thought was going to end his season. He spent the rest of the game looking like the firework he had been so excited about ended up being a bottle rocket that fizzled out, pure dejection and hurt.
It’s because he had been down this road before.
“I really couldn’t move it at all, that’s what scared me the most,” Phalin said. “When I was in fourth grade I broke my collarbone, and I couldn’t move it at all. That’s what put that thought (in my head). I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s over.’”
Hard work and a steadfast faith helped Phalin rebound, and nobody is happier about it than Phalin.
“I went to (chiropractor) Chris Grose, and he’s really helped me,” Phalin said. “I’m just thankful to be able to play.”
As are his teammates.
The lefty has sizzled since returning from that injury that forced him to miss more than half of the opener.
He has completed 27 of 51 passes for 675 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just twice.
His tour de force was last week’s performance against Midland Trail when he completed 9 of 21 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns. It was simply one of the best quarterback performances of the season.
Independence coach John H. Lilly has said several times this season that for the program to take the next step, the passing game must improve.
That total is the most at Independence going back to 2014 and was just the fourth 200-yard passing game in that span. Phillip Spurlock threw for 240 yards against PikeView on Sept. 6, 2019, Isaiah Duncan threw for 204 last season against Liberty and Tyler Haga threw for 200 against Roane on Nov. 4, 2016.
With Kennedy Award candidate Atticus Goodson out of the lineup at a baseball event, Midland Trail still elected to put eight in the box to neutralize Judah Price, a dynamo utility player who was filling the void at running back.
“They just loaded the box and sent the house and shut down the run, so we just went to the pass the rest of the game,” Lilly told The Register-Herald after the game. “We’re trying to get better with it (the passing game). It’s a work in progress.”
It is worth noting that Price went on to set his career highs in rushing yardage (251) and rushing touchdowns (3).
If there was a question, outside the program, on the team it was at quarterback, where the Patriots had to replace Duncan, who himself was a surprising cog in last year’s second-round playoff team.
Phalin didn’t need to answer questions inside the program, his receivers all spoke highly of his play and he and his receivers were regulars at the football field, especially on Sunday afternoons, going through individual workouts.
Make no mistake, those receivers are glad he’s back as well. In the last three games he has thrown 10 touchdown passes, the same number the team had all last season. Aside from the opener when he was injured, he has two touchdown passes in every game.
“He’s worked really hard,” Lilly said. “There are times during the weekend when he will come in here and Sundays when he would come in here and get some work in with a couple receivers. He’s always working. He is very businesslike in his approach and that’s why he runs the offense so smooth.”
To the quarterback himself, it’s those sparkling receivers who deserve the credit.
“They’re really good,” Phalin said. “I know I can throw a short pass and they can still score off it. They are all good athletes and I feel safe throwing to any of them.”
Trey Bowers, who stepped in at quarterback for Phalin when he was injured and appears to be the quarterback of the future at Independence, has caught 12 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Big play receiver Cyrus Goodson has 10 catches for 289 yards and half his receptions have gone for touchdowns (5). Price, who has so far had an increasing role in the run game, still has four catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Lilly has mentioned Colten Caron as an emerging asset as receiver and he has three receptions for 33 yards and two touchdowns.
Phalin’s statement on an early 51-yard touchdown reception to Cyrus Goodson pretty much sums up his relationship with each member the receiver corps.
“Cyrus is a heck of a player,” Phalin said. “I feel like if I just throw the ball up, he is going to go get it. That’s all I did there, throw it out there, he went and got it. He scored, so it worked out for us.”
Last year the Patriots triplets – Cyrus Goodson, Bowers and Price — each averaged over 20 yards per reception. This year they are doing the same,
Of Phalin’s 27 completions, 12 have gone for scores (44.4 percent). Last season the number was 10 of 38 (26.3 percent). It’s no secret, when Independence passes, they aren’t short, West Coast-type dink and dunks. They are true a true fireworks display. If they want to control the ball, the Patriots run, although, halfway through the season Independence’s top backs, Atticus Goodson and Price have scored 21 percent of the time they have touched the ball (20 touchdowns in 95 carries).
Phalin has certainly ignited an offense that looks to be headed for a grand finale.