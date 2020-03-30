Grant Davis had a nice junior year as Shady Spring's starting first baseman. He was hoping it was just a glimpse of what he is capable of.
The threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has put the sports world on hold, affecting every level and every athlete. That includes Davis, who was looking forward to saving his best year for his last.
But there's also more to Davis than his ability to swing a bat and scoop low throws at first.
Davis wants to make a difference. His enthusiasm for politics has him on course to do just that. He is the president of Shady's chapter of the National Honor Society, but his running nickname of "Mr. President" transcends that.
"I just like the fact that you can make change," Davis said. "I know right now in the world we live in, politics is something that people see as dirty. People cheating, lying, doing whatever they can to get to the top. That's something I don't want to be associated with, but at the same time, if it's something where I put my all into, I can make change.
"If I was in that position, I could help so many people. We all want to make the world a better place than we found it. People who have that power, they can literally change the way we live and make (the world) a better place for us to live."
That kind of maturity is what's getting Davis through this trying time. Make no mistake, he and senior athletes all over the country are being robbed of their last ride. The emotions surrounding such a scenario cannot be overstated.
Davis is not immune to feeling let down. But he is also able to keep things in perspective.
"It's certainly a bag of mixed emotions. Obviously I'm very disappointed. There's so many memories you are supposed to make your senior year," Davis said. "Obviously we're still hopeful we're going to get to, but there's a good chance we might not. I was very disappointed and I'm upset about it.
"But at the same time, just to put it in perspective, I've told several people I have a neighbor who is around 90 years old and he told me when he was growing up, seniors had to leave high school to go fight in Iwo Jima and Germany. So when I think about it that way, I try to think that there's a lot of people that have it worse than we do as seniors. We could have it a lot worse."
Davis certainly had reason to be excited for his senior season. After playing behind the likes of four-year starting first baseman Austin Wood, Davis got his shot last year.
He finished the year hitting .291 with seven doubles, three home runs and 34 runs batted in. He also had a .971 fielding percentage.
"When I finally got that spot starting on varsity, there was a lot of pressure to perform," he said. "I was hoping to use last year as a springboard and hopefully have an even better season this year. We went to the state tournament last year, so everybody was expecting the same high performance out of us. As a senior I kind of felt that pressure, too. We were all just kind of excited for the season, and we (still) want to have a great season. We were hoping to go to the state tournament again, obviously."
"I think last year was definitely a breakout year for him," said Jordan Meadows, who was set to make his debut as the Tigers' head coach this spring. "He hit in the middle of the lineup for us. One of the best first basemen I've seen play at Shady. He's an all-around athlete and there's nothing more I could ask for from a first baseman."
No matter what the next several weeks have in store, Davis seems to have a strong future ahead of him. He plans to pursue a degree in accounting with a minor in economics at WVU Tech before moving on to law school at either Washington and Lee or West Virginia Univeristy.
And who knows? There just might be a career in politics in the cards.
"I definitely wouldn't rule it out in the future, let's put it that way," Davis said. "I would not rule out the chance of maybe running for some sort of public office. If the opportunity ever arises, who knows? I might do that."
