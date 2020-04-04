SENIOR PROFILE: Canada hopes best years are ahead

Entering his senior year, McQuade Canada wanted to leave New Richmond without any regrets.
In the face of uncertainty, he largely feels like he'll do just that.
As a two-time all-stater in basketball, the Wyoming East standout was already well known for his exploits on the court, so he tried his hand at football this past season.
He excelled at that, too, leading the Warriors with six interceptions as they made their first playoff appearance since 2014. Canada was rewarded for his efforts with selection to the Class AA all-state honorable mention team.
He followed it up with a strong start in basketball before deciding to leave the team and look forward to the final sport — baseball.
Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic postponing spring sports indefinitely and threatening to cancel them entirely, that may never come.
"I've come to grips that this is probably it," Canada said. "I don't think we'll be back. I hope we are, but I've enjoyed my sports career and if this is the end of the road I can know I had fun."
As a second-team all-stater in baseball last year, the senior infielder/pitcher was hoping to notch his first career first-team selection in any sport. If Canada has suited up in the green and white for the final time, his regrets are minimal.
"Everyone has regrets," Canada said. "I wouldn't take back anything, though. Sure, you hope you could've accomplished more, but I enjoyed the time I've had here if this is the end. Even the decision to quit basketball. It's my first love, but I've come to peace with that decision. Even If I knew we wouldn't have a baseball season, I feel like I'd still make that decision. It just felt like the right one for me. "
If anything though, he's learned to appreciate the opportunities presented and not take them for granted.
"I just think that my high school years have been good to me," Canada said. "People always say they're the best years of your life, and I've enjoyed them, but I hope I don't say that. I hope that I have better years ahead of me. I don't think I've taken anything for granted. I've tried to keep in mind it could all be taken away. I didn't think it would happen like this, but I still hope the best is ahead for me."
In the years ahead Canada doesn't see himself suiting up to play any sports in college. He kept his options open, but made the decision that he'll focus on his studies instead.
"I just want to get through college and start my life," Canada said. "I wasn't going to try it. I didn't close that door at any point but when people would ask me about it I would tell them I would keep it in my thoughts. But I just want to go ahead and focus on school."
Canada will likely need all the time he can find for academics at the next level. As of now he'd like to study to be a nurse, something he's thought even more about lately with the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I definitely want to be a nurse," Canada said. "My hat goes off to all the healthcare workers, especially in these times. They're in the trenches of all this. They're the ones that are helping people and putting themselves at risk. That tells me a lot about them. They have to roll their sleeves and make sure we're taken care of. Why wouldn't you want to be somebody like that?"
