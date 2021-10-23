It took Shady Spring's offense a while to get going — partly from a lack of opportunity — and when it finally did, it came at a dizzying pace.
Ripley tried to keep up, but the Tigers' defense didn't allow that to happen.
Among those doing a significant part of the damage were two guys making up for lost time.
Shady and Ripley combined for three touchdowns in less than a minute's span at the end of the second quarter, then the Tigers took control in the second half and came away with a 28-14 win Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field.
The Tigers came up with back-to-back fourth down stops after Ripley's first two drives went deep into Shady territory. The first ended on a missed 27-yard field goal attempt and the second failed when Ripley got to the Tigers' 25, but quarterback Ty Stephens was called for an illegal forward pass on third down, then was dropped for a four-yard loss to give the ball back to Shady.
Bryson Pinardo made the initial stop on that play but was helped by James Sellards, who was a force all night. The junior linebacker was back after serving a one-game suspension because of an altercation in the Tigers' 6-0 win at Wyoming East on Oct. 8.
"I couldn't play last week and I've just been hyped up all week to play in this game, and it really carried into this game. More than I thought it would," Sellards said. "It just felt great to be back out here. ... (Not playing) hurt me so bad. It hurt me so bad."
"James Sellards, welcome back," Tigers head coach Vince Culicerto said with a smile. "He was a load and he was stroking on people. And then Pino (Pinardo) just did what he's been doing all year."
And then there was sophomore Gavin Davis, who was also forced to sit out last week's loss to Mingo Central. He returned in style with his biggest game.
Both of those early Ripley drives were long — the Vikings ran 27 plays to Shady's three in the first 15 minutes but came away with zero points. And then, after starting with a pair of three-and-outs, the Shady offense woke up.
Quickly.
On the drive after the Vikings' second turnover on downs, Shady (5-3) found itself in a third-and-12 situation at its 36-yard line. Quarterback Cam Manns fired deep and hit Davis, who hauled in the ball over his shoulder, stepped out of a tackle at the 6 and went into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown and 6-0 Shady lead with 2:12 left before halftime.
That was the start of a 35-second flurry.
On the very next play, Ripley quarterback Ty Stephens went deep to Joey Ramsey. Pinardo made a play on the ball but came up empty, the ball was deflected in the air, Ramsey pulled it down at the Shady 30 and cruised into the end zone for a 70-yard TD to help put the Vikings ahead 7-6.
Then, a mere 24 seconds later, Manns found Tyler Mackey for a 27-yard touchdown. Davis was wide open for the two-point conversion and the Tigers went up 14-7 right before the break.
"It was like a shootout," Culicerto said. "Whatever they give. We were having a little tougher time running there early, so I said to myself we've got to stretch them out and somehow get a big play."
The run game showed up in the second half, led by Caleb Whittaker. His 53-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the third quarter added some distance as the Tigers racked up 182 of their 249 rushing yards after halftime.
Whittaker finished with 161 yards on 19 carries.
His long touchdown was set up by more defense and another big play by Davis, who intercepted Stephens at the Shady 3 on third-and-goal and returned the ball to the 46, although it was called back because a pair of 15-yard penalties.
Manns was 5-of-9 for 119 yards. He came out of the game two plays before Whittaker's TD with cramps, but returned on the next series and did not attempt another pass. Culicerto said Manns and Pinardo, who also exited late, should be fine.
"We got the running game going," Culicerto said. "Any time you get the running game on, I call the plays and that makes it a lot easier when you know you've got that. And then Cam played just an excellent game. One of his best performances, least mistakes. Found the open receiver, offensive line gave him time to look around and, boy, he found them. And Gavin Davis stepped up, too, with some big plays. The pick and the two-point catch and the long catch.
"And this boy here (motioning to Sellards) came in and ran pretty good."
Indeed. An interception by Jacob Showalter gave the Tigers the ball at Ripley's 36 and, almost as if a reward for his night on defense, Sellards picked up all 36 yards, the last for a touchdown and commanding 28-7 lead with 3:50 to go.
Stephens was 10-of-18 for 187 yards for the Vikings (1-8). Ramsey ran for 53 yards over Ripley's first two drives, but was held to no gain or negative yardage on five of his last six carries.
Shady went into the game rated No. 20 in Class AA but will gain points with its win over the Class AAA Vikings. Up next for the Tigers is a visit to Raleigh County foe Liberty, which is rated No. 10 and bounced back from a loss at Scott with a 46-12 win at Class A No. 7 James Monroe. Kickoff from Glen Daniel will be 7 p.m.
R (1-8) 0 7 0 7 — 14
SS (5-3) 0 14 6 8 — 28
Second quarter
SS: Gavin Davis 64 pass from Cam Manns (kick blocked), 2:12.
R: Joey Ramsey 70 pass from Ty Stephens (Carter Cochran kick), 2:01.
SS: Tyler Mackey 27 pass from Manns (Davis pass from Manns), 1:37.
Third quarter
SS: Caleb Whittaker 53 run (kick failed), :25.
Fourth quarter
SS: James Sellards 1 run (Sellards run), 3:50.
R: Brady Anderson 17 run (Kaitie Lawrence kick), 1:37.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — R: Ramsey 19-52, Luke Martin 6-48, Anderson 12-46, Elijah Miller 1-4, Stephens 2-1; SS: Whittaker 19-161, Manns 4-45, Sellards 3-35, Bryson Pinardo 4-8.
PASSING — R: Stephens 10-18-2-187; SS: Manns 5-9-0-119.
RECEIVING — R: Ramsey 3-67, Miller 3-58, Isaiah Casto 1-32, Wyatt Simon 1-15, Blake Cummings 1-9, Parker Boyd 1-6; SS: Davis 2-74, Mackey 1-27, Jacob Showalter 1-16, Whittaker 1-2.
TAKEAWAYS — R: none; SS: Davis (INT), Showalter (INT).