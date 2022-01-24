Seeds for WSAZ Invitational released

Sophomore Dillon Perdue of Independence will be the top seed at 106 pounds for the WSAZ Invitational Friday and Saturday in Huntington.
The tournament will be held at the Mountain Health Arena, the same venue that hosts the state tournament each year.
Perdue is the reigning Class AA-A state champion. Other area wrestlers seeded in the weight class are Woodrow Wilson freshman Garrett Johnson (third) and Greenbrier West's Austin McKenzie (eighth).
At 113, Woodrow Wilson freshman Jimmie Bailes is second and Greenbrier West sophomore Tucker Lilly is eighth.
Shady Spring senior Joshua Goode is third at 120. He had wrestled at 126 the first month of the season but dropped to 120 for last week's Bob Zide Rumble in Williamstown and won the championship. Tyler Roark, another Flying Eagle freshman, is fourth.
Greenbrier West sophomore Moses Gray is 10th at 132 and senior Brad Blevins 11th at 138.
Undefeated Independence junior Judah Price is fourth at 145 and Woodrow's Jacob Reeves — another freshman — is 11th.
Woodrow junior Ethan Osborne is third at 152 and Independence junior Colton Miller 12th.
At 160, Independence junior Colten Caron is third and Woodrow senior Alex Webb is 11th. Greenbrier West junior Dalton Heath is 11th at 170.
At 182, Nicholas County senior Conner Jones is ninth and Greenbrier West sophomore Cole Vandall 10th.
Woodrow Wilson junior Jay Jones is ninth at 195. Greenbrier East junior Thomas Mullins is third at 220.
At 285, Woodrow Wilson senior Jackson Evans is second, Greenbrier East sophomore Calvin Roberts 10th and Oak Hill sophomore Colton Naylor is 12th.
The tournament will start Friday at 1 p.m. through the first consolation rounds. Wrestling will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. and championship matches will start at 8:15 p.m.
