Class AA/A Region 3, Section 2 semifinal played Wednesday night in Oak Hill. The Lady Red Devils won 11-1 to advance to Saturday’s championship game, where they will take on Bluefield. Kick off is set for 3 p.m.
The Oak Hill boys team also advanced to the title game with a 1-0 win over Mingo Central. The Red Devils will take on PikeView Saturday at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill's Kiya Babkirk sends the ball to an open teammate after getting around PikeView's Emily Lafferty Wednesday night in Oak Hill.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill's Kiya Babkirk, right, takes a pass and speeds between PikeView defenders Maddy Griffith (#5) and Emily Curry for a breakaway goal during the first half Wednesday night in Oak Hill.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill's Bethany Rosiek battles for possession with PikeView's Sarah Stamper Wednesday night in Oak Hill.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill's Morgan Wills fires a shot as PikeView's Emily Lafferty steps up to block it Wednesday night in Oak Hill.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill v PikeView Wednesday night in Oak Hill.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill's Riley Lemon battles for possession with PikeView's Emily Lafferty Wednesday night in Oak Hill.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill's Kadence Lucas gets around PikeView's Emily Lafferty to shoot and score a goal near the end of the first half Wednesday night in Oak Hill.
