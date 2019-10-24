102419 PikeView at Oak Hill 5.jpg

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Oak Hill v PikeView Wednesday night in Oak Hill.

Class AA/A Region 3, Section 2 semifinal played Wednesday night in Oak Hill. The Lady Red Devils won 11-1 to advance to Saturday’s championship game, where they will take on Bluefield. Kick off is set for 3 p.m.

The Oak Hill boys team also advanced to the title game with a 1-0 win over Mingo Central. The Red Devils will take on PikeView Saturday at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.

