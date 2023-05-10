fairlea — For the second straight night, No. 1 Greenbrier East scored double-digit runs and had two pitchers combine on a shutout in a 12-0, five-inning victory over No. 3 Oak Hill Wednesday night.
Zion Delko was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for the Spartans, who scored six runs in the fourth inning to set the mercy rule in motion. Henry Goodwin, Clayton Morgan and Gavin Bennett all had two RBIs, and Darris Boswell was 2-for-3.
Bennett got the win after working four innings of two-hit ball. He struck out five and walked none. Layne Lambert closed it out with a 12-pitch fifth inning.
Cole Legg, Hunter Elswick and Micah McCarraher had the hist for the Red Devils.
Princeton 10, Woodrow Wilson 3
No. 4 Princeton scored six runs in the second inning and defeated No. 2 Woodrow Wilson, eliminating the Flying Eagles from the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Eight of Princeton’s 10 runs were unearned.
Lucas Monaghan had three of the Tigers’ six hits and drove in two runs. Grant Cochran and Brock Halsey both had three RBIs.
Blake Nixon and Chase Tolliver both had doubles for Woodrow.
Oak Hill will host Princeton Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will visit Greenbrier East for the championship Friday, also at 6:30 p.m.
Independence 18,
Liberty 1, 5 innings
No. 3 Independence scored in every inning to defeat No. 4 Liberty 18-1 and stave off elimination from the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
J.D. Monroe was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Cole Cunningham and Levi Barnett both drove in two runs.
Levi Barnett got the win after working 3.2 innings. He allowed five hits and an unearned run, striking out five and walking none.
Landon Hall scored Liberty’s run.
Independence will visit No. 1 Shady Spring Thursday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will take on No. 2 Nicholas County Friday for the championship at the site of the higher seed.
Wyoming East 13, Westside 8
new richmond —No. 3 Wyoming East scored 10 runs in the fifth innings en route to a 13-8 win over No. 4 Westside in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Jacob Howard, Brady Biggs and Gabe Riling were all 3-for-4 for the Warriors, who had 17 hits. Biggs drove in four runs and Howard homered.
Hayden Miller and Zach Short both had three hits for the Renegades. Kadien Vance smacked a double.
The Warriors will visit No. 2 Bluefield in an elimination game on Thursday.
Greater Beckley Christian 10, Summers County 2
HINTON — Hunter Crist was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four runs batted in as No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian defeated No. 2 Summers County in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Eli Grubb also had three hits and drove in three runs, and Reece Patterson hit a solo home run for the Crusaders.
Patterson was also the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings. He allowed five hits and two earned runs, struck out five and walked none.
Jake Boone was 2-for-3 for the Bobcats.
Greater Beckley will travel to No. 1 James Monroe Saturday at 2 p.m. for a berth in the championship game. The Bobcats will host No. 5 River View Thursday at 5 p.m. The loser will be eliminated.
Greenbrier West 21,
Pocahontas County 4,
5 innings
charmco — Brayden McClung doubled twice and drove in five runs as No. 3 Greenbrier West defeated No. 5 Pocahontas County 21-4 to eliminate the Warriors from the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Ethan Holliday, Drew Lester and Lucas Ramsey all drove in two runs for the Cavaliers.
Four Greenbrier West pitchers combined to allow three hits.
Greenbrier West will host No. 4 Richwood Thursday at 5 p.m. in another elimination game. No. 2 Midland Trail, which lost in the winners bracket to No. 1 Charleston Catholic, will await the winner on Friday.
