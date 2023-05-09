Sam Barnett and Cash McCall combined on a no-hitter as No. 1 seed Shady Spring defeated No. 4 Liberty 11-0 in five inning Tuesday night in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Barnett worked the first three innings to get the win. He struck out five and walked three.
McCall finished it off, striking out three and walking one over two innings.
Aiden Calvert and Tyler Reed both drove in two runs for the Tigers, who scored six runs in the first inning and three in the second. Colten Tate had two hits.
Shady will host Nicholas County Wednesday for a spot in the championship game. Liberty will visit Independence in an elimination game. Both games will start at 6 p.m.
Nicholas County 15, Independence 11
SUMMERSVILLE — In a game that saw each team used five pitchers, No. 2 seed Nicholas County outlasted No. 3 Independence 15-11 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Nicholas took a 4-0 lead in the first inning to chase starter Cole Cunningham but Independence eventually took a 7-5 lead in the top of the fourth. But the Grizzlies responded with four runs in the bottom half and then put up six in the sixth.
The Patriots scored four in the top half but could not complete the comeback.
Garrett Kesterson was 3-for-4 for the Grizzlies, while Caleb Burns, Alex Pritt, Cole Brown and Andrew Triplett all had two hits. Pritt, Ira Mylott and Braden Brown drove in two runs apiece.
Clay Basham drove in four runs for the Patriots. J.D. Monroe was 3-for-5.
Greenbrier East 10, Princeton 0, 5 innings
FAIRLEA — No. 1 Greenbrier East scored five runs in the first and third innings and got a combined two-hitter from Henry Goodwin and Riley Wilson to make short work of No. 4 Princeton 10-0 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Ian Cline homered and drove in two runs for the Spartans. Goodwin was 2-for-3.
Goodwin got the one with four hitless innings. He struck out five and walked two. Wilson pitched around a pair of fifth-inning hits to close it.
Greenbrier East will host No. 3 Oak Hill Wednesday at 6 p.m. Princeton will face No. 2 Woodrow Wilson in an elimination game at Epling Stadium, also at 6 p.m.
