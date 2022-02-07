Cam Manns thought about the rebounding advantage Shady Spring had in the first half of its big game against nearby Greater Beckley Christian Monday evening, a sizable 26-9 all told.
“I’ll bet Braden (Chapman) had at least half of those,” Manns said.
Sam Jordan was even a bit more succinct in his evaluation.
“Braden was attacking the glass like a man tonight,” Jordan said. “We told him to keep going. Once he gets going, he is hard to stop.”
Chapman’s board work was one of a trifecta of things that went right in a game-changing second quarter as the Tigers downed Greater Beckley 66-52 in one of the area’s most anticipated contests this season.
While Shady was grittily getting second and third opportunities — even a fourth on one possession — because of its rebounding on the offensive end, the Crusaders were largely limited to one opportunity.
“Coached talked about it, he wanted us to crash the glass a lot tonight,” Chapman said. "We really just tried to listen to him and rebound as hard as we could for the team, and we ended up getting the W because of it.”
“We weren’t blocking out much at all there in the first half, or in the second half for that matter,” Greater Beckley coach Justin Arvon said. “They are long and athletic kids; they are bigger than they were last year. They can go get the ball for sure. It was a struggle for us to come back from a 25-6 quarter like that. You just can’t do that.”
Adding to the attack was the Shady Spring defense and second-quarter bookending 10-0 runs and it ended up being the difference. The hottest ticket in town, at least this week, never did live up to its billing after that game-changing second quarter.
All told, Shady Spring outscored Greater Beckley 25-6 in the second quarter, and the Crusaders, the area’s most prolific scoring team, couldn’t recover.
Defense-ignited runs to start the quarter and end the quarter spurred Shady to a 38-16 halftime lead.
With Jaedan Holstein, the Tigers' one big, limited due to early foul trouble, Jordan came off the bench and played well. His corner 3 on the first 10-0 run seemed to stoke a fire.
“That got us hyped,” Shady’s Ammar Maxwell said. “They had to call a timeout after that."
It gave Shady a 21-10 lead. Near the end of the half, up 28-16, the Tigers went on another 10-0 run, a Maxwell 3 in the middle of the run, to make it 38-16.
“The second quarter I think we got a little too comfortable,” said Greater Beckley senior Kaden Smallwood, who had 18 points. “Even though we were down one (11-10 late in the first), we were in a comfortable position that we liked. We thought we were figuring out how they played and let our foot off the gas. They started hitting shots, they killed us on the offensive glass. They are well-coached on the defensive end; their players take it seriously and that’s why they are the defending champions.”
Five different Tigers scored on the first 10-0 run, four on the second 10-0 run and the Cam and Sam Show, Manns and Jordan, combined for 10 of the 20.
Olson also pointed to the contribution of players like Manns and Jordan in that second quarter,
“We talked about it at halftime, Cam and Sam stepping up there,” Olson said. “Jaedan got in a little bit of foul trouble, and I think that speaks to what kind of team we have. Cam played great on both ends of the floor tonight. Sam was outstanding (bringing) energy. Without Jaedan we were able to go on a big run there which is surprising because he is one of our key components.”
The defense did what it has done all year, causing turnovers and wreaking havoc on the opposing offense.
“That first few minutes we weren’t really focused in,” said Chapman, who led the balanced Tigers with 15 points and 14 rebounds. “Coach said pick it up. Like it said on our board (in the locker room), ‘It’s in our DNA.’ So we wanted to go out there and be as aggressive as we can without fouling.”
The Tigers came into the game holding teams to six single-digit quarters in the last 12 quarters, but doing that against a team averaging over 76 points is a different story.
“Six points in the second quarter and I think that was really the difference,” Olson said of the Greater Beckley output. “The defense was great there. We really got up-tempo and started scoring and turned them over. That’s a good ball team. I don’t like the way we finished the game, but the second quarter was the difference today.”
The second half allowed Greater Beckley the opportunity to fight. Shady went ahead by as many as 25 but Greater Beckley was able to whittle it to 14 by game’s end.
“The second half was positive in terms of effort, toughness and intensity,” Arvon said. “Those are the type of things that win you games ultimately. We can take that. I don’t know what the second half totals were, but it wasn’t 25-6 which is what the second quarter was."
Wilson and Smallwood finished with 28 of the Crusaders' 36 second-half points. Wilson had 21 in the game. Sherlock Padmore had eight.
In addition to Chapman’s 15, and 14 from Maxwell, Shady Spring got 12 from Manns, Holstein had nine and Jordan added eight.
It was the 11th straight win for the Tigers (14-1) and their 18th straight at home, dating back to the 2019 season. Shady is now 35-3 all-time at its gymnasium, now in its fifth year.
Greater Beckley will face Cameron in the Par-Mar Stores Shootout on Wednesday.
“I think our kids now see what true intensity is, and effort and will is, and toughness, what that is and what it means because they just went against it,” Arvon said.
The game started at 5 p.m. so Olson could attend his daughter Anyah’s Senior Night at PikeView.
“Thanks to Greater Beckley for allowing us to do that and our AD (Athletic Director Don Barnett) as well,” Olson said.
The Tigers travel to Greenbrier East on Tuesday.
Greater Beckley (10-3)
Kendrick Wilson 7 6-8 21, John Rose 0 3-4 3, Kaden Smallwood 6 6-6 18, Sherlock Padmore 4 0-2 8, Seann-David Kadjo 1 0-1, 2, Michael Judy 0 0-0 0, Azel Carmichel 0 0-0 0, Miko Robinson 0 0-0 0. TOTAL: 18 15-21 52
Shady Spring (14-3)
Braden Chapman 4 5-6 15, Cole Chapman 2 2-2 6, Jaedan Holstein 4 1-2 7, Cameron Manns 5 2-2 12, Ammar Maxwell 5 1=2 14, Sam Jordan 3 1=2 8, Gavin Davis 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24 12-16 66
GBC 10 6 15 21 - 52
SS 13 25 13 15 - 66
3-point field goals – GB: 1 Wilson 1), SS: 6 (B. Chapman 2, Maxwell 3, Jordan 1). Fouled out – SS: Holstein