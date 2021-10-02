MEADOW BRIDGE — The momentum Meadow Bridge gained late in the first half Friday against favored Greenbrier West quickly evaporated early in the second half.
Eventually, the end result was a 51-12 victory by the Class A co-No. 11 Cavaliers at Frank Arritt Stadium.
That's the way the Big Mo operates.
The host Wildcats wilted to a strong Greenbrier West start and were in arrears early, 19-0, before igniting their offense with a pair of Dustin Adkins touchdown passes in the second quarter — the first on a nifty 56-yard hookup with Conner Mullins with 8:18 left and the second on a shorter 3-yard aerial to Seaton Mullins with just 39 seconds to go until halftime. That two-TD swing left the 'Cats trailing by just one score, 19-12, with one half of action remaining.
The late surge, coupled with the fact that the Wildcats were to get the kickoff to start the third period, gave the home crowd reason for optimism.
The Cavaliers worked quickly to dash those hopes, however, as Greenbrier West's Kadin Parker intercepted an Adkins pass on the very first play from scrimmage in the third. The pick set the table for an eventual 14-yard scoring pass on a middle screen from Cole Vandall to Ty Nickell. Then, after forcing a three-and-out on the next Meadow Bridge possession, the visitors took over on their own 42 with 8:16 left in the third. On the second play of the series, Parker raced 56 yards untouched to the end zone on a counter play to boost West's advantage back up to 19, 31-12, at the 7:36 mark.
The Cavaliers rolled from there. Parker's second ground score — an 8-yarder — was made possible by a second interception of Adkins, this one coming from GW defender Chase McClung. That pushed the margin to 27, 39-12, near the end of the third frame.
Meadow Bridge had another shot at edging a little closer after that, but a 13-play drive that featured a West pass interference call, a key 22-yard scramble by Adkins on fourth-and-13 from the West 41, and a 19-yard pass across the middle from Adkins to Rian Cooper ground to a halt with an incompletion on fourth-and-4 at the West 6.
Two plays later, Cavalier junior Ty Nickell put the exclamation point on his four-TD night (three on the ground, one through the air) when he took the handoff, bounced outside toward his team's sideline and outlegged three Meadow Bridge defenders in the final 50 yards of a 98-yard romp to the end zone. According to West assistant coach Mike Goddard, the 98-yarder broke Brian Gray's previous school record run of 97, which was set on Sept. 28, 2007 at Summers County.
"Meadow Bridge has got a nice quarterback there, and they've got some nice football players," said Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris. "Everybody thought we were the favorites, and maybe we were. But we knew they weren't going to quit, and they came back a little bit there in the second quarter, and they did a good job.
"We just had to challenge our kids at halftime and told them they had adversity and to see what they had for us in the second half, and they came back out and played hard."
The early second-half sequences were crucial for the Cavaliers, Harris said. "That was big; they had some momentum going in to halftime, and we told (the West players), 'You've got to stop them this first time you go back out, because if you let them score another one, it's a whole new ball game.'"
Harris added: "We're just glad to have Kadin Parker back; that's the first ball game he's played. He played half the Buffalo game and had his jaw fractured. And we're starting to get some other kids back. We have not had our full starting lineup out there; this is the closest we've been this week.
"We're pretty satisfied. Take away that second quarter, but I give Meadow Bridge credit for a lot of that, too. We may have been a little lackadaisical, but give their coach (and team) credit. They found some things they could do against us, and they did it."
"We talked about how we dug ourselves a hole there early, but we were able to dig ourselves back out of it and get the ball and have the momentum and all," said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard. "I told them they needed to go out there in the second half and open up and keep the momentum on our side.
"I thought we had a good look (on the first interception). We kind of threw it underneath a little and gave up the turnover there, and they turned it into points immediately." After Parker's 56-yard romp, Reichard termed it as "kind of a snowball effect there in the second half. We made some mistakes where if we make the play or whatever and we don't give up the score, then we can put some points on the board and hang around."
"It's a numbers game," he added. "Their roster is a lot deeper than what ours is. Our kids are going to play hard, but we're small in numbers and they put fresh bodies in there that can give 'em just about as much as the first one did.
"I told our kids that's a good football team, that's a playoff football team, and we hung around with them for a half. Take a couple mistakes away in the second half and you never know what might have happened in the second half. I was proud of our effort. I felt our game plan was pretty good offensively. Once we got things rolling in the second quarter, it showed."
Besides his school-record run, Nickell reached paydirt on first-quarter runs covering 1 and 65 yards, as well as the pass play in the third. He rushed for 217 yards and caught passes totaling 19.
Josh Jones added a six-pointer for the Cavaliers on an 11-yard pass from Vandall, who completed 8 of 10 passes for 126 yards and two scores. Isaac Agee tacked on a late West TD on a 17-yard run.
Adkins was 13-of-31 for 160 yards for the Wildcats. He led the ground game with 55 yards on 10 tries.
At least two Wildcat players missed time late in the contest due to cramps, which Reichard labeled "kind of unusual for this time of year." But, he said an assistant told him "it means they're giving you everything they have."
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Cavaliers (4-1) host James Monroe at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Meadow Bridge (1-3) entertains Webster County next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West 51, Meadow Bridge 12
GW (4-1): 13 6 20 12 — 51
MB (1-3): 0 12 0 0 — 12
First quarter
GW: Ty Nickell 1 run (Tucker Gibson kick), 7-0, 8:54
GW: Nickell 65 run (kick fail), 13-0, 2:03
Second quarter
GW: Josh Jones 11 pass from Cole Vandall (kick fail), 19-0, 11:53
MB: Conner Mullins 56 pass from Dustin Adkins (run fail), 19-6, 8:18
MB: Seaton Mullins 3 pass from Adkins (pass fail), 19-12, 0:39.0
Third quarter
GW: Nickell 14 pass from Vandall (pass fail), 25-12, 9:10
GW: Kadin Parker 56 run (pass fail), 31-12, 7:36
GW: Parker 8 run (Chase McClung pass from Vandall), 39-12, 2:02
Fourth quarter
GW: Nickell 98 run (pass fail), 45-12, 8:36
GW: Isaac Agee 17 run (run fail), 51-12, 4:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GW: Nickell 19-217-3, Jayden Robinson 1-3, Vandall 9-24, Parker 5-68-2, Team 1-(-5), Tucker Lilly 2-28, Agee 1-17-1. MB: Devon Brown 6-5, Landon James 7-1, Adkins 10-55, S. Mullins 2-(-5), Jaden Gladwell 1-(-2), Brayden Thomas 1-0, Team 3-(-13).
PASSING — GW: Vandall 8-10-0-126-2. MB: Adkins 13-31-2-160-2.
RECEIVING — GW: McClung 2-54, Lilly 2-12, Nickell 2-19-1, Parker 1-31, Josh Jones 1-11-1. MB: James McClure 5-21, Rian Cooper 3-47, S. Mullins 2-6-1, C. Mullins 1-56-1, Brown 1-14, James 1-16.
TAKEAWAYS — GW: Parker (INT), McClung (INT). MB: None.