Greenbrier West's Preslee Treadway (22) and Josie Mathes of Webster County go after a loose ball during the quarterfinals of the Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Webster County head coach Sharon Baird and the Highlanders bench react while Maddie Fields (15) of Greenbrier West and Sydney Baird of Webster County fight for the ball on the floor during the quarterfinals of the Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Second-half Baird flurry lifts Webster past West (With Gallery)
Greenbrier West's Preslee Treadway (22) and Josie Mathes of Webster County go after a loose ball during the quarterfinals of the Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Webster County head coach Sharon Baird and the Highlanders bench react while Maddie Fields (15) of Greenbrier West and Sydney Baird of Webster County fight for the ball on the floor during the quarterfinals of the Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — Parents must exercise many qualities as they watch their children grow up.
Patience is one of those.
Webster County head girls basketball coach Sharon Baird still has to employ that trait with her daughter, Highlanders' senior standout Sydney Baird, at times.
After another stellar showing from Sydney (33 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots and three assists, along with six turnovers) in No. 5 seed Webster County's 55-34 defeat of No. 4 Greenbrier West in the Class A 2022-23 girls state tournament opener, Baird the mother said, "She doesn’t surprise me. I don’t know what she’s waiting on sometimes. The last couple games, she’s waited until the second half to kick it in and you’re right, and it’s like Sydney pointed out in the press conference: it’s not all about her. Yeah, she does some scoring, but if she didn’t have her teammates, she couldn’t do it on her own."
The younger Baird erupted for 29 of her 33 points in the second half as the Highlanders (19-7) rallied from a 20-18 halftime deficit to advance for the second straight year to the semifinal round, in which they will face either No. 1 Cameron or No. 8 Pendleton County at 1 p.m. on Friday. "Coming into the second half, I knew I had to step up, as a leader, as a senior," she said.
In advancing, Webster County avenged two previous 2023 setbacks to the Cavaliers, including a 47-46 verdict in the section championship game.
After the Cavaliers, appearing in their first girls state basketball tournament since 1987, claimed a 24-20 lead early in the third period Tuesday on buckets by Preslee Treadway and Ava Barclay, the Highlanders began to assert themselves. Two foul shots apiece from Hayden Funk, Baird and Allie Key knotted the game at 26-all with 5:04 left in the third, then Baird took over. She scored the last seven points of the quarter on a pair of deuces and a 3-pointer, and the Cavaliers faced a 33-26 hole with eight minutes left.
"You know, we came out struggling in the first half," coach Baird said. "... We held it together and stayed in it. We gave them a long talk at halftime about what we needed to work on, especially turnovers; I think we had 15 turnovers in that first half. We can’t have that and win a game, you know what I’m saying? That’s how much we usually average for a whole game, so we wanted to make sure we cut down on our turnovers.
"We got to the line; we made our foul shots. We were patient. After we got a couple quarters under our belt, you know, we’ve got some younger kids, they seem to relax and finally start playing their game."
West didn't wilt, however, and crawled to within 33-29 and, later, 37-34, in the early portion of the final quarter on a short field goal by Maddie Fields. From there, though, Webster County finished the game on a withering 18-0 run, with Baird maneuvering at will and netting all but two of the points (the others came from Harley Clevenger).
"The biggest thing I saw on our part, you know, we had a lot of opportunities around the rim that we didn’t capitalize on," said Greenbrier West head coach Mark Agee. "We’d put up three or four, sometimes five shots at a time. Didn’t capitalize on them.”
"They made theirs. They capitalized on their drives, they made their foul shots and I think that’s what made the big difference in the game," he said, adding, "We could have done better defensively in stopping Baird. We didn’t do nothing to cut her lane off in her driving like we wanted to. Well, we contained her pretty good on the outside today, but you know, the thing is, she can get on the inside and if we don’t shut those lanes down, she knows how to get in there and score and draw a foul."
"These girls, though, they have nothing to be ashamed of," Agee continued. "They’ve had one of the best seasons in this school’s history.
"We had an awesome season overall. You know, we got two seniors, three sophomores. … I think we have things to look forward to. We couldn’t have had a better team. I thank God. We’ll keep pushing through and we’ll continue to give Him the glory."
The Cavaliers led 13-7 late in the opening quarter on a Treadway three-point play.
Greenbrier West (18-6) got 12 points each from Fields and Treadway, and Barclay chipped in eight. Barclay logged six steals and six rebounds, and Treadway and Fields cleared six boards each.
Emily Taylor's eight points, eight rebounds and three steals supported Baird's output.
