Season's first SSAC ratings released

PREP FOOTBALL
SSAC Ratings
Week 3
Class AAA
Team Rec. Rtg.
1. Martinsburg 3-0 14
2. Parkersburg South 3-0 13.33
3. Morgantown 2-0 13
4. Parkersburg 2-0 12.5
5. Hurricane 3-0 12.33
6. Hedgesville 3-0 11.33
7. Princeton 3-0 11
8. Spring Valley 2-0 10.5
9. Musselman 2-1 9
10. George Washington 2-1 8.67
11. Bridgeport 2-1 8.33
tie. University 2-1 8.33
tie. Woodrow Wilson 2-1 8.33
14. Spring Mills 2-1 8
15. Buckhannon-Upshur 2-1 7.67
tie. Brooke 2-1 7.67
tie. Wheeling Park 2-1 7.67
18. Huntington 1-1 6
tie. Cabell Midland 1-1 6
20. Jefferson 1-2 4.33
Class AA
1. Frankfort 3-0 11
tie. Fairmont Senior 3-0 11
3. North Marion 3-0 10.33
4. Roane County 3-0 10
tie. Independence 3-0 10
6. Lincoln 2-0 9.5
7. Scott 3-0 9.33
8. Logan 3-0 8.67
9. Keyser 2-0 8.5
10. Point Pleasant 2-1 7.33
11. Winfield 2-1 7
tie. Nitro 2-1 7
13. Lewis County 2-1 6.33
tie. Weir 2-1 6.33
15. Nicholas County 2-1 6
tie. Clay County 2-1 6
tie. Chapmanville 2-1 6
18. Mingo Central 1-1 5
19. Liberty Harrison 1-1 4.5
20. Herbert Hoover 1-2 3.67
Class A
1. Wheeling Central 3-0 9.33
2. Tug Valley 3-0 7.67
tie. Williamstown 3-0 7.67
tie. Van 3-0 7.67
5. Doddridge County 2-0 7.5
tie. Madonna 2-0 7.5
7. Wahama 3-0 7.33
tie. Petersburg 3-0 7.33
9. Cameron 3-0 6.67
tie. Tucker County 3-0 6.67
tie. Greenbrier West 3-0 6.67
12. James Monroe 2-0 6.5
13. Wirt County 3-0 6.33
14. Montcalm 3-0 6
15. Man 2-1 5.67
16. South Harrison 1-1 5
tie. Moorefield 2-1 5
18. East Hardy 2-1 4.67
19. St. Marys 2-1 4.33
tie. Midland Trail 2-1 4.33
