Season's first SSAC ratings released

Colten Caron, of Independence, left, runs up field after pulling in a catch againstf Oak Hill at Independence High School Sept. 2. Rick Barbero/The Registere-Her

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

PREP FOOTBALL

SSAC Ratings

Week 3

Class AAA

Team     Rec.     Rtg.

1. Martinsburg     3-0     14

2. Parkersburg South     3-0     13.33

3. Morgantown     2-0     13

4. Parkersburg     2-0     12.5

5. Hurricane     3-0     12.33

6. Hedgesville     3-0     11.33

7. Princeton     3-0     11

8. Spring Valley     2-0     10.5

9. Musselman     2-1     9

10. George Washington     2-1     8.67

11. Bridgeport     2-1     8.33

tie. University     2-1     8.33

tie. Woodrow Wilson     2-1     8.33

14. Spring Mills     2-1     8

15. Buckhannon-Upshur     2-1     7.67

tie. Brooke     2-1     7.67

tie. Wheeling Park     2-1     7.67

18. Huntington     1-1     6

tie. Cabell Midland     1-1     6

20. Jefferson     1-2     4.33

Class AA

1. Frankfort     3-0     11

tie. Fairmont Senior     3-0     11

3. North Marion     3-0     10.33

4. Roane County     3-0     10

tie. Independence     3-0     10

6. Lincoln     2-0     9.5

7. Scott     3-0     9.33

8. Logan     3-0     8.67

9. Keyser     2-0     8.5

10. Point Pleasant     2-1     7.33

11. Winfield     2-1     7

tie. Nitro     2-1     7

13. Lewis County     2-1     6.33

tie. Weir     2-1     6.33

15. Nicholas County     2-1     6

tie. Clay County     2-1     6

tie. Chapmanville     2-1     6

18. Mingo Central     1-1     5

19. Liberty Harrison     1-1     4.5

20. Herbert Hoover     1-2     3.67

Class A

1. Wheeling Central     3-0     9.33

2. Tug Valley     3-0     7.67

tie. Williamstown     3-0     7.67

tie. Van     3-0     7.67

5. Doddridge County     2-0     7.5

tie. Madonna     2-0     7.5

7. Wahama     3-0     7.33

tie. Petersburg     3-0     7.33

9. Cameron     3-0     6.67

tie. Tucker County     3-0     6.67

tie. Greenbrier West     3-0     6.67

12. James Monroe     2-0     6.5

13. Wirt County     3-0     6.33

14. Montcalm     3-0     6

15. Man     2-1     5.67

16. South Harrison     1-1     5

tie. Moorefield     2-1     5

18. East Hardy     2-1     4.67

19. St. Marys     2-1     4.33

tie. Midland Trail     2-1     4.33

