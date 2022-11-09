Alanna Penn, of Woodrow Wilson, spikes the ball against Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Season ends for Woodrow, West, James Monroe (With Galleries)
CHARLESTON – In an exciting 4-5 matchup, Bridgeport had enough to get past Woodrow Wilson 3-2.
The Flying Eagles, down 2-1, rallied in the fourth set 25-22, due partly to good placement down the stretch that spread Bridgeport allowing for deciding kill opportunities.
The season ending loss was not due solely to a first set leg injury to Emily Gallaher, but that surely didn’t help, coach Bre Rhodes said.
“She’s not out completely but she’s not walking right,” Rhodes said. “She wanted to go back in but as her coach I can’t put her back in. It threw everything off, but we had a freshman come in and do a good job.”
It was almost a comeback for the ages by the Flying Eagles.
Down 14-9 in the deciding set, Rhodes called a timeout.
1 of 9
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Alanna Penn, of Woodrow Wilson, spikes the ball against Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Woodrow Wilson vs Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Anya Penn, of Woodrow Wilson, tries to block a spike against Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Emily Gallaher, of Woodrow Wilson, got hurt playing against Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Abby Dillion, of Woodrow Wilson, hits the ball over the net against Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Woodrow Wilson fans cheering for their team against Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Woodrow Wilson vs Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Anya Penn, of Woodrow Wilson, spikes against Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Woodrow Wilson vs Bridgeport during the quarter-final match of the Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. Woodrow lost in five sets 3-2
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
“I told the girls to believe, I knew they could do it,” Rhodes said.
And they did, shortly, running off three straight points before Bridgeport, coached by former Greenbrier East assistant Ali Burton, called a timeout.
The Indians were able to close out Woodrow Wilson on a kill by Mackenzie Courtney.
It was the third straight tournament berth for Woodrow Wilson, which ends the season 30-13-3.
l l l
James Monroe didn’t get the result it wanted in a straight sets loss to veteran Ritchie County, but the Mavericks got something valuable in the 25-20, 25-12, 25-8 victory.
Experience.
1 of 10
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
James Monroe vs Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
Sadie Mann, of James Monroe, spikes the ball against Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
Ava Pitzer, 9, of James Monroe, reacts after scoring a point against Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
Aliyah Clarkson, of James Monroe, spikes the ball against Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
James Monroe vs Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
Ava Pitzer, 9, of James Monroe, blocks a shot against Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
Ava Pitzer, 9, of James Monroe, spikes a shot against Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Chloe Shires, of James Monroe, dives for a save against Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
James Monroe bench reating during game against Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
James Monroe vs Ritchie County- State Volleyball Tournament
James Monroe vs Ritchie County during the quarter-final match of the Class AA Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday. James Monroe lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
“I think the nerves got us at the end, and when things weren’t rolling smoothly, we got a little frustrated,” coach Julie Bradley said. “My seniors have the most tournament experience but that was two tournaments when they were in ninth grade and then we went to the River View tournament and the Coalfield (Conference) this year. It’s a big atmosphere, getting into state tournament play is new to us and these freshmen have got a taste of it.”
James Monroe did not roll over. Early on the Rebels went up 8-2, scoring seven straight in the first set, but the Mavericks battled back to tie it at eight.
Again, Ritchie County took control 16-12 but by 18 the Mavericks had tied it.
James Monroe did not have an answer for the last spurt and the Rebels closed it out, scoring seven of the final nine points.
“We couldn’t get the ball up,” Bradley said. “We were a little frustrated with our back row, our back row was a little disappointed, they couldn’t get their passes up front.”
The Rebels were tough at the net, and consistently were able to score with their superior height with shots off the arms of James Monroe’s front line on block attempts that went out of bounds.
“If you look at our stats blocking is not our strong point and we worked on it a lot this last week getting ready because I knew they were going to be tall,” Bradley said. “We have to angle it back in instead of letting those shots bounce out of bounds.”
James Monroe finished the season 31-14.
l l l
The Charleston Coliseum continued to be a House of Horrors for Greenbrier West.
The No. 4 seed Cavaliers fell to No. 5 seed Moorefield 25-13, 25-19, 25-16.
It was the sixth trip for Greenbrier West and a sixth straight early exit.
“I see the same thing I see every year we come down here,” Cavaliers coach Cynthia Nutter said. “They don’t perform here at all. They don’t play to their potential. That is not the way Greenbrier West plays.”
The Cavaliers could not get it together as they did in winning tournaments, including the Coalfield Conference, throughout the season.
“They tried to play it safe and put the ball across, and you can’t do that at this level,” Nutter said.
She said Moorefield was the team she expected, but it was more her team’s play that decided the match.
“It was us struggling today. (Moorefield) did exactly what I thought they would do,” Nutter said. “The girls could not get together and play like they were supposed to.”
1 of 13
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Preslee Treadway, of Greenbrier West hits the ball over the net against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Riley Robertson, left. Megan Poticher and Desteney Walker of Greenbrier West, guard against a hit form, Sterling Kump during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Megan Poticher, of Greenbrier West, spikes against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Megan Poticher, of Greenbrier West, hits over the net against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Preslee Treadway, of Greenbrier West, spikes over the net against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Preslee Treadway, of Greenbrier West hits over the net against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Abigale Thomas, left, and Preslee Treadway, of Greenbrier West , try to block a shot against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Michaela Alley, of Greenbrier West , spikes the ball against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier West vs Moorefield- State Volleyball Tournament
Kadie O'Dell, of Greenbrier West hits the ball over the net against Moorefield during the quarter-final match of the Class A Girls State Volleyball Tournament in Charleston Wednesday morning. West lost in 3 sets.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
It was still a successful year for Greenbrier West, which finished with a 35-10-3 match record.
“They won the Nicholas County tournament, the Coalfield (Conference) tournament, sectionals and regionals,” Nutter said. “I’ve got five seniors but none of them are on the court at the same time. I have a lot coming back, so we’ll look forward to next year but this year is kind of disappointing.”
