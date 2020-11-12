Sullivan Pivont, of Summers Co., center, spikes the ball over, Meagan Poticher, left, and Linzy Sawyers, of Greenbrier West, during the quarter-final match of the Girls State Volleyball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center Wednesday morning. Summer Co. won 3 sets to 1(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Summers County's Megan Gill (11) hits the ball into Wirt County's Emma Wyer during a Class A semifinal match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday in Charleston.(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Season ends for Bobcats, Cavaliers (With Gallery)
By Rusty Udy For The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — When the 2020 volleyball season tipped off, few people, if any, outside of Summers County would have included the Lady Bobcats as a Class A state tournament contender.
Thursday afternoon, inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Summers County proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that it was worthy of the big stage.
Advancing to the state tournament for the first time since winning the 2010 Class AA state championship, the Lady Bobcats gave defending champion Wirt County all it could handle in the semifinal round.
Unfortunately for Summers County, the valiant fight fell short against the Lady Tigers, resulting in a 3-1 final in the best-of five set match.
"I just think we got really tired with all of the emotions and got back on our heels a little bit," Summers County head coach Kelly Brogan said. "We battled back really well at times. I am really proud of how they battled in all of the sets."
Wirt County entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, having won five of the last nine Class A state titles. The Lady Bobcats knew they would have their hands full Thursday.
In the first set, Wirt County displayed its explosive power behind all-stater Emma Wyer. With Wyer mostly unstoppable at the net, the Lady Tigers jumped out to an 18-11 lead.
In a timeout, Brogan worked to help her team reverse the momentum.
"I just had to try and make them believe by picking up on different points where we had made good plays," Brogan said. "I just wanted them to believe that they (belonged) here and that they could play with (Wirt). They kinda bought into that."
Trailing 23-17 and looking like they would lose set one, the Lady Bobcats came alive when their front row began to slow down Wirt with blocks and deflections.
A block from Danielle Midkiff was followed by a winner from Sullivan Pivont. Summers moved within two points, but a kill from Izzy Rios gave the Lady Tigers a three-point bulge and set point.
Kills from Sullivan Pivont and sister Gavin Pivont, along with two aces from Sullivan Pivont gave Summers its first lead since 1-0. Wirt would twice tie the set, but Summers held on for a thrilling 28-26 win.
Summers County carried the momentum into set two and had the Wirt hitters second-guessing themselves.
"I think we did (bother them), you could see it ," Brogan said. "At first we didn't get as many blocks and (Wirt) got some confidence. After that we got some hands on the ball, doing a better job up front with the blocks and we made them think about it some."
Leading 16-10, Summers appeared on its way to 2-0 lead before the momentum turned against the upset-minded Lady Bobcats. A couple of service errors and an unforced error sparked an 8-2 run by Wirt that led to a 25-23 comeback win.
"I told them during a timeout that (Wirt) didn't score those points, we lost those points. At this level of play, there is no room for those types of mistakes," Brogan said.
The Lady Tigers gathered themselves and took double-digit leads in both final sets before Summers County fought back to close the gap. In the end, the deficits were too big to overcome against the defending state champions.
"We came back and battled, which I really didn't know that they could do. Overall, I was so proud of how they did," Brogan said. "This team battled against a lot of things other than what was on the floor. Their mental game had to come up and it did this year. They never were a come-from-behind team and they did it a lot this year. They gained confidence in their play and it helped them get this far."
In the quarterfinal round, Summers County defeated Region 3 rival Greenbrier West 3-1 in a rematch of the Region 3 final.
"We had to really battle in this one for sure," Brogan said. "Greenbrier West came with a really good game plan and did a little bit opposite of what they had been doing during the season. It caught us a little off guard and a lot of balls were hit deep. That kept us back on our heels some."
The Lady Bobcats broke open the first set with an early 5-0 run keyed by two kills from Grace Harvey. Never allowing the Lady Cavs closer than three points the rest of the way, Summers sealed the set on an ace from Sullivan Pivont for a 25-19 win.
The three remaining sets in the best-of-five match were all fought to the finish.
Trailing 13-12 in set two, West regained the lead on back-to-back kills from Kenzie O'Dell.
Six ties and three lead changes later, the match was tied 23-23 on a tip from Gavin Pivont before Brooke Nutter turned the momentum back in favor of the Lady Cavs with a blast.
Greenbrier West held on for a 25-23 win.
Heading to set three, West had been successful in frustrating the Lady Bobcats front line.
"I told them that we just had to go back to doing what we knew to do," Brogan said. "We weren't going to be able to swing because they were returning our hits. We tried to change our game plan up a little bit."
The back-and-forth action continued in set three, with both teams taking leads only to see the advantage quickly erased.
Tied at 13-13, the crucial third set turned in favor of the Lady Bobcats on two 5-0 runs.
A rejection from Maggie Stover started the first burst for an 18-13 lead. Greenbrier West fought back to trim the deficit to three at 20-17 only to see an unforced error and an ace from Marlee Meador stem the tide.
Two kills from Sullivan Pivont lifted the Lady Bobcats to a 25-17 win.
"We wanted to keep working hard and keep talking to each other because Summers County started tipping the ball more than they were hitting," Greenbrier West head coach Cyndi Nutter said.
Summers County jumped out to an 18-13 lead in set four, but facing elimination, Greenbrier West fought back valiantly.
Getting within one point of the lead before an unforced error, the Lady Cavs rolled off three straight kills from O'Dell, Brooke Nutter and Meagan Poticher to take the lead at 20-19.
A service error tied the set and Gavin Pivont gave the lead back to the Lady Bobcats with a crucial kill en route to a 25-21 win.
"I am very proud of this team, they worked really hard," Nutter said. "I think it boiled down to a little youth and inexperience on our part. That is what got us today."