No. 1 seed Greenbrier East and No. 3 Spring Mills went into halftime of their Class AAA state championship game knotted at 0-0, but it was the team from Martinsburg that had created more clear-cut chances.
The Cardinals’ talented trio of Briggs brothers (Levi, Zeke and Isaiah) had created problems for the Spartans and if it weren’t for some misses from attackers and big saves from Spartans junior keeper Joe Cochran, Spring Mills could’ve led after the first 40 minutes of play.
East head coach Lucas Lemine knew something had to change for his team. While star senior Adam Seams had been slowing down Isaiah Briggs, a sophomore, East had not been able to connect its defense to the attack. Seams was reduced to looking for long balls that, while accurate, did not test Spring Mills’ defense as much as Lemine would’ve hoped.
The Spartans needed an outlet so that they could relieve the pressure from the Cardinals, because the first half saw most of the action being played in East’s defensive third.
Lemine decided to move Seams from the backline up to a makeshift striker role where his captain could impact the chances their attack received. and it worked.
Seams, who scored the winner in Friday’s 2-1 semifinal victory over Wheeling Park, broke the deadlock with Spring Mills in the 51st minute of action. The Spartans found themselves on the attack and, after a give-and-go at midfield, Seams was in a foot race with the Spring Mills defender that he won. He carried the ball for about 30 yards before placing the it into the far right corner to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Seams ran over and gave the large traveling student section a massive pump of the fist as East had landed the first punch of the match.
The tactical switch worked once again 15 minutes later as Seams played a huge part in East’s second goal. A pass was played over to Seams, who was still in an advanced attacking position, and he smartly flicked it over the pressuring defender to wide-open senior Luke Dolin. The striker composed himself and essentially passed it beyond Spring Mills junior keeper Jace Bennett.
Seams had completely flipped the script of the match with his goal and assist, putting East in a commanding 2-0 lead that it wouldn’t let go of.
The Cardinals did not go away silently though, and before East doubled its lead, Spring Mills had been applying good pressure on Cochran’s goal. Junior Andrew Landsberger found himself in threatening locations further up the pitch, and senior Joseph Reid had a few good looks at goal.
Nobody could get past the immense Cochran, though, as he commanded his box by claiming every cross that came in his bubble. The coup de grâce of his saves came after East’s second, though, as Spring Mills junior captain Sidney Crockett had a free header from 8 yards away from the goal. The midfielder headed it strongly into the turf and as it bounced up toward the net Cochran showed great athleticism and anticipation with a kick save that ultimately kept his clean sheet safe.
The tactical shifts from Lemine were key in changing the game, but his junior keeper was a large part of the victory as well.
Seams’ impact will show up on the stat sheet, but something that won’t show up from East’s victory is what senior Chase Mizia did.
Mizia came into the game as his team’s most prolific goal scorer this season but he couldn’t get much momentum going forward in the first half. Mizia took the defensive responsibilities when his teammate moved to the attack and was nothing short of solid. He helped connect counterattacks and by dropping him deeper, Lemine was able to allow one of his stars to get the ball more and have a bigger influence on proceedings.
When asked what won the game in the second half, Lemine said, “Adam moving forward. Teams have to respect it. and Chase being humble enough to go back there and lock down the defensive end. That’s it.”
It was that simple for East, but it is a system that Lemine is comfortable with. Being able to have Seams or Mizia control either the defense or attack for East was a large part of the Spartans’ success in winning their first-ever championship. Spring Mills was playing good soccer and had them pinned back for most of the first 40 minutes of the match, but advancing a dynamic and athletic player in Seams forward to drive the attack, while trusting players like Cochran and Mizia to hold it down defensively, shifted the tide in East’s favor and won them the trophy.
