FAIRLEA – It was a long climb back to the Class AAA Region 3 championship game for Greenbrier East’s boys soccer team.
Fittingly, Woodrow Wilson, the Spartans' ancient adversary which twice in the past two years ended the Spartans tournament run on penalty kicks, stood in the way
One well-placed kick of an errant ball in the box by Adam Seams and a huge game from keeper Joe Cochran made sure it didn’t come down to penalty kicks again as Greenbrier East pulled out a 2-0 victory over the Flying Eagles for the Section 2 championship.
Seams scored on what was a perfectly placed cross by Chase Mizia from the right corner. Placed to teammate Nick White that is. White was on the ball immediately but his header was obstructed — but it bounded away to Seams, who then cleaned it up with the goal.
The Spartans (18-2) now get ready for George Washington, which beat East 3-0 in the regular season, in the Class AAA Region 3 championship at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex Tuesday at 5 p.m. Woodrow finishes 10-2-5.
Freshman Noah Edwards had a big goal off an assist from Will Godby at the 12:50 mark of the second half to give the Spartans some cushion down the stretch.
The cross to Seams, ostensibly, ended up being enough.
“The cross, I think was actually intended for Nick White,” Greenbrier East coach Lucas Lemine said. “Nick got a head on it and Adam actually got in the way and off the deflection, he was able to put it up and put it in the back of the net. It was a great cross and we had multiple people in good positions on that.”
“It was a nice cross and it bounced off Nick White and I dove and put it in the back of the net,” said Seams, who said he had gotten out his lucky West Virginia University sports coat Thursday and wore it to school.
Woodrow coach Steve Laraba credited the cross but also the athleticism of Seams to make the play.
“It was a good job and Adam does a good job of coming forward when he sees those situations,” Laraba said. “He just got lost in the mix and it was just really a great athletic play by him. It’s hard to defend. In any sport it’s hard to defend athleticism. I’m not saying Adam isn’t a skilled player because he is. But it was an athletic play he made to get on the end of that.”
And it turned out to be enough, but not that Woodrow Wilson didn’t make it hard, constantly on the attack in the first half, peppering Cochran with shot after shot.
Jack Grimmett nearly had the opening goal which Cochran was able to stop with a great diving save. And on it went but Woodrow – which lost 2-1 to Greenbrier East in the regular season – never could solve the Cochran riddle in goal for the Spartans.
“The first 40 minutes we were really good,” Laraba said. “We created a lot of chances, a lot of dangerous chances. Their goalkeeper made a lot of fantastic saves. It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to capitalize on those chances in the first half.”
History was never far off for Cochran, which recorded his 14th shutout of the season Thursday.
“I was a freshman going into varsity the first time (Woodrow Wilson) won on PKs,” Cochran said. “Sometimes that still keeps me up at night. I had so much stress on my shoulders. To come out and play like that and beat them 2-0 with a shutout feels amazing.”
“He’s an absolute stud,” Lemine said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had one (a keeper) quite like him. Not only the way he saves the ball but the way he is able to keep possession for us. He was huge tonight. We were able to figure out a couple little things to help him. He was able to cover the entire net.”
Seams was a freshman on the last team that won the sectional championship, so it was a long wait to be back on the verge of a state tournament berth.
“Woodrow always gives us battles, we’ve handled it in the regular season, but we always found a way to not play so good in sectionals,” Seams said. “But tonight, we all came out and played as a team, had fun and it feels amazing.”
“It’s a struggle losing twice on PKs (penalty kicks),” Cochran said. “Coming back and winning this means a lot to us. We obviously didn’t possess the ball the way we wanted to. They had the ball on attack the whole game in our half (of the field). It’s important for us to learn from this game, make adjustments and go to the regionals.”
Lemine also acknowledged the large crowd and student section on hand.
“That’s how it’s been all season, this community has been absolutely incredible,” Lemine said. “They have been watching this senior group since they were knee high. They have been here. And they were excellent again tonight.”
And they were rewarded by watching the seniors go out the way they came in, as sectional titlists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.