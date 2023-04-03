Shady Spring’s Brody Seabolt got his shot Monday in the Tigers’ county rivalry game with Independence.
The sophomore made the most of it.
Seabolt had a two-out, two-run single in Shady Spring’s four-run third and that proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 6-3 victory.
Seabolt made the start at third, the first true start of his career. He had started a game earlier behind the plate – his true position and where he finished the game on Monday – but was hit for in that game.
He didn’t need anyone hitting in his spot against Independence, which did all its damage in the third with two outs.
“I got a 3-2 count on me, and I was seeing the ball good,” he said of his sharp single off Independence’s second pitcher, Cole Cunningham. “I was trying to sit back on it, but it looked pretty slow, so I just slapped it.”
And he slapped it right into a hole between shortstop and third base.
Not only did his hit give Shady Spring the deciding runs in the game, but it also saved an at-bat for the red-hot Jake Meadows, who followed suit with a two-run single of his own to make the score 6-0.
With noted Independence slayer Cam Manns on the mound, it made it a mountain almost impossible to climb.
Seabolt batted in the No. 9 hole in the lineup, a potential good omen moving forward. Seabolt gives the Tigers some options with his ability to play in the infield and behind the plate.
“I was playing JV and I was proving myself, so I just had to prove myself today,” Seabolt said. “I kind of knew it was coming, because I got put in halfway through the (Greenbrier East) game. I just had to prove myself.”
“Brody came in against Greenbrier East late in the game and got a hit and ended up scoring a run,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “He puts the ball in play, he makes good contact and he hustles. He’s just like his brother (who was a senior starter on last year’s state tournament team).”
Independence had come close to getting out of the third unscathed as Cunningham, who replaced JD Monroe, the starter who gave up two runs in his one inning of work. He got the No. 4 hitter Adam Richmond and No. 5 hitter Tyler Reed in quick order, but No. 6 hitter Parker Brown singled, and Cash McCall and Aiden Calvert walked.
That brought up the No. 9 hitter, Seabolt. With the count full, Seabolt laced his shot into left field, scoring both Brown and McCall. Meadows then scored Calvert and Seabolt with another single.
The bottom of the order was huge for Shady in that situation, a spot where pitchers sometimes lose a little focus.
“I don’t know if it’s relaxing, it could be a loss of concentration sometimes,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said. “If I remember right, we’ve had a few other games where that’s been a problem for us when we got to the bottom of the lineup.”
The two walks with two outs ahead of the two hits by Seabolt and Meadows were key.
“That’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel,” Cuthbert said. “In high school baseball if you can limit the walks and errors, you’re always going to have a chance. We played pretty good defense again and the pitching held up. It kept us in the ball game.”
The Patriots turned two double plays behind the foursome of Monroe, Cunningham, Kiblinger and Clay Basham, who made his return from an elbow injury that has kept him off the mound for well over a week. He pitched a spotless sixth.
Manns improved to 2-0 overall with the win but he wasn’t overly thrilled with his performance. He struck out 12 and walked two over six but did give up a two-run single to No. 7 hitter Zach Smith and ended up giving up three runs on the night.
Independence mounted a rally of its own in the seventh after Manns hit Caelyb Nichols with a pitch to start the seventh. He was lifted for Reed, the catcher, and Cunningham had a single and represented the game-tying run on first, but Reed got Brayden Kiblinger looking to end the game with the bases loaded.
“I’m really not pleased with that outing. I might have had a lot of strikeouts (12) but I had a lot of walks, too (just two),” Manns said. “Defensively we had a few errors, we’re not hitting the ball right now. Usually if I go 0-2, I throw a ball and then I come back with a slider. I came back with a fastball, and they scored two runs (on Smith’s hit that plated Cunningham, who singled, and Levi Barnett, who walked). I’ve got to minimize those mistakes.”
“He started off good, I think they had one hit through four innings,” Meadows said. “He was normal, typical Cam. But he got tired. He should have mixed up his pitches a little better there with the bottom of the order. We’ll look at the sheet (pitch chart) next time we play Indy and maybe figure something out.”
For Independence, it was everything but a win.
“There were a lot of positives,” Cuthbert said. “We had one bad inning and one half-bad inning defensively. They got the key hits when they needed to, and we struggled there for a while. Anytime you face a good pitcher like that, it’s going to be like that.”
For Meadows, it was a win.
“All in all, a county rivalry win, you can’t be upset about it,” Meadows said. “Did I want it to be better? Yeah. We didn’t hit the ball after the third or fourth inning. We’re going to have to work on that. But a win’s a win.”
Meadows, who entered the game with a .750 on-base percentage, went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. He raised his batting average to .563. Brown and Colten Tate had doubles.
Cunningham had two hits for Independence.
Shady Spring, No. 4 in the latest MetroNews Sports poll and on the road at Liberty Tuesday, improved to 7-1. Independence, 3-3, hosts Wyoming East.
I 000 002 1 — 3 5 1
SS 204 000 x — 6 7 2
Pitching – I: J.D. Monroe, Cole Cunningham (2), Brayden Kiblinger (3), Clay Basham (6) and James Williams, J.D. Monroe (2). Cam Manns, Tyler Reed (7) and Tyler Reed, Brody Seabolt (7). WP – Manns. LP – Monroe. Hitting – I: Basham (run), Cunningham 2-4 (rbi), Williams 1-3, Smith 1-3 (2 rbi), Levi Barnett (run), Orion wills 1-3, Scott Kester (run). SS: Jacob Meadows 3-4 (2b, run, 2 rbi), Colten Tate 1-2 (2B, run), Manns 1-3 (rbi), Parker Brown 1-2 (run), Cash McCall (run), Aiden Calvert (run), Brody Seabolt 1-3 (run, 2 rbi).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.