Randy Scott, surrounded by the many trophy mounts culled from safaris of old, sat in the clubhouse at Grandview Country Club in Beaver and reflected on the last 50 years of running the area’s preeminent public golf course.
“It’s sure gone by quickly,” Scott reflected, sitting amongst his bountiful harvest of animals.
It’s not the scene of a typical golf clubhouse, but then that is the way Scott likes it. He’s your atypical owner, superintendent, greenskeeper all rolled in one.
He knows every inch of the course he helped build all those years ago.
“I have joked that I have named the blades of grass,” Scott said.
He sure didn’t think a half century later he would be sitting on what used to be a family farm reflecting on an interesting past.
He had gone to Marshall and eventually got a degree in geography.
“My plan was to get a job with the Corps of Engineers doing maps,” Scott said.
He ended up mapping, but it wasn’t that. It was mapping out the course for what has become a treasure for area duffers.
The plan was under way when he returned home from school. It was family friend, the late Bill Andrews, who told Scott’s father, Glenn, patriarch of the Grandview Country Club, that the land would be perfect for a golf course.
Glenn, a farmer steeled on the hard work that would see him up before dawn, milking cows, tending to his vegetables or maintaining the golf course he began building on the land.
“I was in school at Marshall when they started,” Randy Scott said. “I came home, didn’t have a job, and my dad asked me, ‘Why don’t you come and help us?’ so I figured I would do that for a few months, maybe a year.”
As it turned out, Scott said, “I never left.”
The story of Grandview Country Club started in 1905 when his grandfather Clayton purchased the 460-acre parcel from the Bailey Lumber Company.
And it was a successful venture, the farm, because Clayton, in the days before tractors, harvested the land. Removing stumps was done by a team of horses and a case of dynamite.
Scott recalls working on the farm — the old barn where he would often milk cows is still there — as a kid.
“It was the typical farm work, you know, hard work,” Scott said. “I think it was a successful business for many years because my grandfather and my dad put in the work.”
In the lean late-1960s, when business lagged, as it did for many dairy farms during that period, a plan was hatched by Andrews and Glenn Scott to build a public golf course. The sport was just taking off and there were not a lot of courses in the area, outside of the exclusive The Greenbrier.
“When I came back and started helping, I tried to read what I could on course design, but obviously we weren’t professional course designers,” Scott said. “We finally opened for public play in (May) 1973. We operated as a nine-hole course for a few years.”
Glenn and Randy Scott bought Andrews’ share and went about expansion, building the back 9.
“We actually opened up the backside in 1976 as a 16-hole course, but we had it up to 18 (in May) 1977,” Scott said.
Soon enough a driving range, the clubhouse and an automated watering system opened.
Every course has its signature hole and for Grandview it is the cliff hole, No. 15, which sits high on a cliff and looks down at the hole. It’s one of the area’s most beautiful, but equally difficult holes.
It was just as difficult to build.
“We had to cut the timber away,” Scott said. “(Then) we spent about 30 days on a dozer just trying to fill in the area where the green is built up.”
Grandview Country Club — a name Scott said he often thought about changing because of the connotations; it is, after all, at its heart and soul a public course — has been and remains a labor of love for Scott. The long days on the course, sometimes seven days a week, are not really work, because he loves every second of it.
“When you find something that you love doing, why leave?” Scott said, as a couple of golfers stopped by as they made the turn on a cool morning. “I take a day off if I feel like I need one. My dad, my grandfather, they were hard workers. I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve had a couple of offers over the years but nothing I’ve really considered.”
If you have been by Grandview, played a few rounds, you know you can often find Scott out on the course on his mower – “I try to mow something every day,” he said — keeping it maintained, keeping it the way the family intended it: as a treasure for area golfers.
“We have a loyal bunch,” Scott said. “We’d see a lot of the same guys for years, and these guys would be friends, you’d see them all the time. A lot of my 50-year guys, well, most are gone now. But we still see a lot of the 40-year guys. Many have grown up here. And we hope we have given them a lot of enjoyment and a lot of memories over the years.
“There have been good years, there have been lean years, but hey, it’s been OK.”