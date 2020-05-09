Scott Brown game set for July 18

The Little General Scott Brown Memorial Classic is a go — for now. And with a little twist.
The 31st annual all-star game has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The game was postponed from its original date of April 18 while following distancing guidelines at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic also led to the cancellation of the boys Class AA regionals and state tournament.
Tournament director Bob Bolen said the date was chosen to avoid potentially interfering with North-South all-star weekend. The football game has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 11. While there has been no official word on the status of the basketball game, it is usually played the night before the football game.
Bolen also stressed that even with a date chosen, all distancing orders will continue to be followed.
"If all goes well with the reopening of the state, July 18 seems like a possible date for this to happen," he said. "Obviously, if there is a risk involved to the athletes or the fans, it will not happen. The game will be canceled. But we think there is a possibility for this and I wanted to take every opportunity to have a chance to recognize these kids that lost their dream of playing in the state tournament."
The format for this year's event will be a bit different. There will be one all-star game instead of two, but there will be a glimpse of the future. Three showcase games will give a preview of six area teams as they project to look for the 2020-21 season.
The C. Adam Toney showcase games will feature Greater Beckley Christian taking on Wyoming East at 1 p.m. and Independence battling Westside at 3 p.m.
The Jan-Care showcase will follow at 5 p.m. with Raleigh County rivals Woodrow Wilson and Shady Spring facing off. Shady defeated Woodrow in December for the first time in school history.
"That's going to be during the three-week (practice) period, so the coaches can coach," Bolen said. "Greater Beckley was the No. 1 Class A team in the MetroNews (Power Index). Wyoming East is traditionally always good. Independence is predicted to be much improved. Westside has everybody back. Woodrow and Shady will be in the top three of their classes. That is some exciting local high school basketball for the summertime."
The Little General Scott Brown Memorial Classic will then tip off at 7 p.m. and will pit the Employers Innovative Network Class AAA all-stars against the Mid-State Automotive Class AA/A all-stars.
The Class AAA all-stars, coached by University's Joe Schmidle, are Richard Law (Woodrow Wilson), Kaden Metheny and K.J. McClurg (University), Alex Vargo (Wheeling Park), Malaki Sylvia (Parkersburg South), C.J. Meredith (Spring Valley), Rodney Toler (St. Albans), Sam Potts (Parkersburg), Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Ty Johnson (Ripley), Gus Eddy (George Washington) and Karrington Hill (Capital).
The Class AA/A all-stars, coached by Buster Large of Bluefield, are Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose (Shady Spring), Elijah Edwards, Isaiah Hairston and Thad Jordan (Greater Beckley Christian), Braeden Crews (Bluefield), Obinna-Anochili-Killen, Andrew Shull and Phillip Mullins (Chapmanville), David Early (Logan), Nick Stalnaker (Bridgeport) and Jayden Stewart (Braxton County).
The slam dunk and 3-point shootout will take place before the all-star game for all-star participants only.
"I spoke with every one of these kids and I do not expect it to be a typical all-star game atmosphere," Bolen said. "The smaller schools always want to prove they can compete with the big ones, but this year I think the triple-A schools have heard so much about the double-A that they have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder."
Presale ticket information will be announced at a later date.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber