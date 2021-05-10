Scott Brown Classic set for Sunday

Rick Barbero/The Register-HeraldShady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson yells out instructions to his team in the Class AAA state championship game against Wheeling Central Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Olson will coach the Mid-State Automotive Class A/AA/AAA all-star team against the Jan Care/C. Adam Toney Tires Class AAAA all-stars in the Scott Brown/Little General Classic Sunday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.