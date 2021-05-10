Scott Brown Classic set for Sunday

Ready or not, the Scott Brown/Little General Classic is back, with a bit of a different look.
The 31st annual all-star classic will be played Sunday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. In addition to the rare Sunday date, there will be only one game instead of two.
There will be no national team this year. A group of Class AAAA all-stars will team up to take on a combined group of players from Classes A, AA and AAA.
The 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest will start at 2 p.m. The game will follow at about 2:45 p.m.
“We’re going back to the old format this year,” tournament director Bob Bolen said. “The reasons being we had a hard time flying in the WVU (signees) during the Covid time. Huntington Prep didn’t have a team this year and they always sent high-majors. And with the classifications changes with the (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission), I just thought it would be a good year to have the 4A play against the rest of them.”
Both rosters will be comprised largely of local players.
On the C. Adam Toney Tires/Jan Care Class AAAA team will be Ben Gilliam of Woodrow Wilson, Bailee Coles and William Gabbert of Greenbrier East and Ethan Parsons and Lay Lay Wilburn of Princeton. They will be joined by Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum of Class AAAA state champion George Washington, K.K. Siebert and Palmer Riggio of Cabell Midland, Jack Bifano of Bridgeport, Jake Hogsett of Parkersburg South and Ryan Hurst of Buckhannon-Upshur.
Coaches will be Rick Greene of George Washington and Bimbo Coles of Greenbrier East.
Local players on the Mid-State Automotive Class A/AA/AAA team will be Todd Duncan of Class AAA state champion Shady Spring, Ethan Blackburn of Westside, Kaiden Pack of Greenbrier West, Chase York of Wyoming East and Kobey Taylor-Williams of PikeView. Joining them will be Kaden Cutlip of Webster County, Bryson Lucas and Gavin Kennedy of Robert C. Byrd, Aiden Satterfield and Zion Suddeth of Charleston Catholic, Peyton Adams of Class A state champion Man and Jaelin Johnson of Fairmont Senior.
The head coach will be Ronnie Olson of Shady Spring.
“I considered doing the 4A and the 1A against the 2 and the 3, but then I thought, the smaller schools like to beat the big schools,” Bolen said. “I’m not crazy about those all-star games where they just go out there and put a show on. I think people like to see competition, and when you have the smaller schools against the bigger schools, that creates competition. I think the talent level on the rosters is very close.”
Tickets for the game are $8 and will be sold at the door the day of the game. The Convention Center is at 40 percent capacity, which translates to about 1,500 seats.
All social distancing guidelines are to be followed and face coverings are required.
