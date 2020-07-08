Scott Brown Classic officially canceled

Despite everyone's best efforts, the Little General Scott Brown Memorial Classic has been canceled.
The annual all-star basketball game featuring top seniors from across the state and beyond was to be played July 18. It was originally set for April 18 but had to be rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tournament director Bob Bolen wrote in a message to the invited all-stars: "Due to the Governor's restrictions because of Covid-19, I regret to inform you the 2020 Scott Brown Classic has been officially canceled."
Bolen was excited for the matchup this year, which was set to take on a slightly different format than in years past. Rather than having a game pitting Class A versus Class AA and another matching up Class AAA against a national team, a single game was to combine Class A and AA on one team to battle Class AAA.
The Class AAA all-stars, coached by University's Joe Schmidle, were Richard Law (Woodrow Wilson), Kaden Metheny and K.J. McClurg (University), Alex Vargo (Wheeling Park), Malaki Sylvia (Parkersburg South), C.J. Meredith (Spring Valley), Rodney Toler (St. Albans), Sam Potts (Parkersburg), Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Ty Johnson (Ripley), Gus Eddy (George Washington) and Karrington Hill (Capital).
The Class AA/A all-stars, coached by Buster Large of Bluefield, were Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose (Shady Spring), Elijah Edwards, Isaiah Hairston and Thad Jordan (Greater Beckley Christian), Braeden Crews (Bluefield), Obinna Anochili-Killen, Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins (Chapmanville), David Early (Logan), Nick Stalnaker (Bridgeport) and Jadyn Stewart (Braxton County).
"I think it was going to be such a highly competitive game and I was really looking forward to it," Bolen said. "I got a lot of feedback from the players and they were looking forward to it, too."
In addition, games pitting local high school teams were planned — Greater Beckley Christian versus Wyoming East, Independence versus Westside and Woodrow Wilson versus Shady Spring.
Guidelines for a gradual return to sports released by Gov. Jim Justice last month have yet to be expanded to make it possible for the game to be played. Bolen said all the necessary steps to be able to ensure everyone's safety were prepared, including players staying in individual hotel rooms and a donor volunteering to test every player, "but it wasn't meant to be."
"We had a plan in place where Video Productions was going to have it online," Bolen said. "Even when we thought only 100 people would be there, people would still be able to view it. But we have not gotten to the phase where we can play 5-on-5 basketball and have an event like this."
Bolen said he has talked to event sponsors to start planning something special for the players once restrictions are lightened or lifted.
