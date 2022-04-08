One last time.
When James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage and his son Shad walked off the court as state champions last month and the Charleston Coliseum, it seemed like the end if an era.
It wasn’t.
After beating Greater Beckley in the state championship game, Matt was selected to coach in the Scott Brown Classic which will be played Saturday at Shady Spring High School’s Dave Wills Gymnasium.
The event kicks off with a girls 3-point shootout at 2 p.m. followed by the girls game, pitting Class A, AA and AAA stars against Class AAAA stars at 2:30 p.m.
The boys 3-point shootout and slam dunk contests follow, with the boys game featuring Class A-AA stars taking on their Class AAA-AAAA counterparts following.
For the Sauvage’s it is one more for the road.
“It’s been a blast for four years being able to coach my son, and getting to do it one more time, especially in this environment, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Matt Sauvage said.
“One last game with him and to be playing with the best players in the state,” Shad Sauvage said. “Me and him, one more time on the court together, will be a moment we will always remember.”
For both the game comes without the pressure of making a run at the state championship. And that is exactly what coach Sauvage told his son and his team at practice Friday at Shady Spring.
“You want to go hard and you want to give 100 percent but it’s more about let’s enjoy the game,” Matt Sauvage said. “The hard work is over, let’s enjoy the game and that’s what I want him to do.”
Sauvage will also coach another of his seniors, Cam Thomas.
For PikeView’s Aniyah Brown playing in the Scott Brown Classic at Shady Spring brings familiarity.
“It was really nice hearing it was here,” Brown said Friday during practice. “Somewhere I’m comfortable at, somewhere I come from. Part of me comes from Shady Spring, part of me is at PikeView and it is nice just being here.”
For context, her dad, Ronnie Olson, is the coach at Shady Spring.
“We’ve always talked about basketball, it’s something that we connected with,” Brown said. “I learned everything from my dad. I wouldn’t be a basketball player if it wasn’t for him.”
Olson played in the game back in 2000 and is now getting to watch his daughter in the contest.
“It’s pretty cool,” Olson said. “This game was the endo f my high school career. It’s specia to get to go out and play with friends and she’ll get to play with her friends.”
For Olson that has always come first, as he showed moving his game against GBC to 5 p.m. this year so he could attend his daughter’s Senior Night.
Of all her athletic accomplishments, Olson is prouder of the something off the court.
“Her serving her country,” Olson said, noting Aniyah completed basic training last summer and will be in the ROTC at WVU,. “For no one to make that decision except her, to enroll and enlist as a junior, to spend the summer at Fort Leonard in 90-, 100-drgee weather speaks volumes. “That made me proud to go down there for her graduation, I looked more forward to that then I did her playing in the state tournament,” Olson said.
Aniyah played in the state tournament twice and is just as proud of her dad winning the state title in 2021.
“Honestly it meant the world to me and our family,” she said. “If I couldn’t do it I was glad he got to experience it.”
This will be the last game for Brown, she said. She won’t be playing at the next level like many of her Scott Brown teammates and will play for her coach, Tracy Raban and with teammate Hannah Perdue.
“I’m glad to get one more chance to lace them up and get to play competitively one more time,” she said.
Most of the players polled in the boys game said they were looking forward to playing for and against Isaac McKneely. Poca’s two-time Evans Award winner, who is heading to the University of Virginia.
He said U.Va felt like home, from hitting it off with head coach Tony Bennett and his staff to the fact the run a lot of the same stuff Poca did.
After winning the state title this past season, it’s now off to the next level.
McKneely hopes to be able to contribute.
“Obviously jumping from high school to college is going to be an adjustment for me,” McKneely said. “As far as offensive and defense (running familiar sets) should be a head start for me. They told me I should be able to contribute as long as U come in and work. They can’t guarantee playing time. It’s all up to me, whether I want to wok or not but I should have a shot to come in and contribute.
Getting to play in the Wyoming East girls’ program will always be a source of pride for Hannah Blankenship.
The “Shooter” won a state title, had a couple runner-up finishes and either watched or played with some of the top girls in the state.
But she is getting to do something even standouts like Gabby Lupardus, Emily Saunders, Jazz Blankenship, and Skylar Davidson didn’t get to do.
Play in the Scott Brown Classic. The girls’ game is returning for the first time since the 2011 season.
“It’s a great honor,” Blankenship said. “Any time I get to represent my school and my team it means a lot to me. And I was blessed with the honor.”
Her favorite teammate?
“As far as being close to someone I’d have to go with (her cousin) Jazz my freshman year,” she said. “That was special. I always had looked forward to playing with her and it went by so fast. Sky’s up there. And basically, whole starting five this year. Honestly leaving behind that team this year really messed with me. I’m close to all those girls.”
Blankenship plans to play at WVU Tech.
PikeView coach Tracy Raban has a unique view of the Scott Brown Classic, having played in it and now coaching in it
Her memories?
“I don’t know that was a long time ago,” she said, laughing.
But she does know the game offers unique memories for her players.
“It’s one of those games that kind of closes out your (high school) career,” Raban said. “You get to play with some of the kids you competed against for several years. I just want them to go out and have fun, remember these memories and have fun with the dis they competed against their whole careers.”
Her coaching counterpart, Jamie Lamasters coached in previous games in the Scott Brown Classic.
Dave Tallman of Morgantown is the boys Class AAA-AAAA team and he and his assistant, his dad Dave, coach at Magnolia, are 3-0 in all-star games.
Matt Sauvage is coaching in his first all-star game.
Here are the qualifiers for the 3-point shootout. Preliminaries were held Friday at practice. Each player had 25 shots, makes are in parenthesis.
Boys: Jackson Toney, Poca (19), Colby Pishner, Nicholas County (16), Kaden Smallwood, GBC (14), Alec Poland, Morgantown (14), Devin Hatfield , Herbert Hoover 14) Shad Sauvage, James Monroe (13), Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland (13).
Girls: Adrianna Law, Woodrow Wilson (13), Riley Spry, Spring Valley (13), Hannah Perdue, PikeView (11), Trinty Bancroft, Gilmer County (11), Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East (10).