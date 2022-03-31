Two Shady Spring seniors will get one last shot to play on their home court.
Kierra Richmond and Brooklyn Gibson will play in the girls game of the Scott Brown/Little General Classic April 9 at Shady Spring High School's Dave Wills Gymnasium.
The girls rosters for the annual high school basketball attraction were released Thursday night. Richmond and Gibson will play for the Chick-fil-A team made up of players at the Class AAA, AA and A level.
Joining them will be Hannah Perdue and Anyah Brown of PikeView; Maggie Stover of Summers County; Hannan Blankenship of Wyoming East; Malaysia Morgan, Carrah Ferguson and Trinity Bancroft of Gilmer County; Claire Dingess of Chapmanville; and Abbie Myers of Logan.
The team will be coached by Tracy Raban of PikeView, and assisted by Chad Meador of Summers County.
The Jan Care Class AAAA team will be coached by Jamie Lamaster of George Washington and assisted by Bo Miller.
Woodrow Wilson teammates Adriana Law and Olivia Ziolkowski will be on the team. They will be joined by Daisha Summers of Greenbrier East; Samiah Lynch of Oak Hill; Lauren Parrish of Princeton; Natalyia Sayles and Talayah Boxley of Capital; Amari Washington of George Washington; Riley Spry of Spring Valley; and Jayden Doub of St. Albans.
The girls 3-point shootout will start at 2 p.m., followed by the all-star game at 2:30 p.m.
The boys 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest will start at 4 p.m., followed by the game at 4:30 p.m.
Both games can be seen on Video Productions.
The boys rosters were announced Monday.
The C. Adam Toney Tires Class AA/A team will be coached by Matt Sauvage, who led James Monroe to the Class A state championship — the first in team history — and 28-0 record.
The roster features two-time Boys Player of the Year Isaac McNeely of Poca. The University of Virginia signee led the Dots to the Class AA state championship.
Rounding out the team are Shad Sauvage and Cameron Thomas of James Monroe; Kaden Smallwood of Class A runner-up Greater Beckley Christian; Chase McClung of Greenbrier West; Tanner Whitten of Class AA quarterfinalist Wyoming East; Adam Drennen of Liberty; Caleb Blevins and Jeremiah Harless of Class A quarterfinalist Man; Devin Hatfield of Herbert Hoover; Jesse Muncy of Class A semifinalist Huntington St. Joe; and Jackson Toney of Poca.
The Mid-State Automotive Class AAA/AAAA all-stars will be led by Morgantown coach Dave Tallman. He coached the Mohigans to the Class AAAA state championship in his final season with the team and will bring three of his players — Alec Poland, Brooks Gage and Jalen Goins.
Joining them will be Woodrow Wilson's Maddex McMillen; Jacob Perdue of Oak Hill; Aaron Griffith of Greenbrier East; Colby Pishner of Nicholas County; Evan Colucci of Westside; Chandler Schmidt of Class AAAA semifinalist Cabell Midland; Ashton Mooney of Class AAAA runner-up Parkersburg South; and Jackson Tackett of Class AAA quarterfinalist Logan.
