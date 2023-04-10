For James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage, one of the perks of being asked to coach in Saturday’s Scott Brown Memorial/Little General Classic all-star game is getting to coach his trio of record-setting first-team all-staters one more time.
Unlike the regular season run that led to the Mavericks going 25-2 and winning a second consecutive Class A state championship, the pressure is off in this one. Sauvage wants Evans Award winner (state’s top player) Eli Allen and fellow first-team all-staters Josh Burks and Collin Fox to have a good time.
Winning is not Job 1.
“Of course you want to win, but two things separate (the regular season and an all-star game),” Sauvage said. “It’s fun. There will be more laughter coming from me than anything else, and the boys should have fun with it. I hate to lose, but if we lose, l will sleep just fine. If it was a regular season game, I would not sleep just fine.”
Sauvage has obviously slept just fine over the last three seasons.
The Mavericks' success has been not just overwhelming but dominant on back-to-back Class A state championship runs. The team is 53-2 over the last two seasons and 70-4 over the past three.
In two state tournament runs, James Monroe outscored six opponents by an average of nearly 30 points per game. This year alone it was 34.
In the last two seasons James Monroe outscored the opposition by an average of 30.8 per game in 55 games and by 30.5 over the last three seasons in 74 games.
Of the team’s eight first-team all-state players, seven have come under Sauvage – Allen three times, Shad Sauvage twice and Fox and Burks once. All have been in that three-year span.
That success took hard work, and his players say he is largely responsible for getting the program over the top. His sleep, they say, is another story.
“Nobody sees the work that he puts in,” Allen said. “He’ll stay up until 2:30 a.m. and wake up at something like 5 a.m. First off, I don’t know how he runs on no sleep. It’s crazy. He gets no sleep, stays up. He puts in all this work. He redid the locker room for us. We have one of the best locker rooms in the state. He’s always game planning. I can’t thank him enough. It’s (the Mavs’ success) 100 percent on him.”
“Nobody understands the amount of work coach puts into this program,” Burks said. “He built our new locker room. He’s always in the mix, whether it’s big or small, he’s always doing something for the program. That’s the kind of stuff that nobody sees.”
The work put in is why Sauvage is thankful for another chance to coach his three stars, as he was last year when he was able to coach son Shad one more time.
“It means a lot. I love these young men,” Sauvage said. “Eli, Collin and Josh have been a huge part of JM’s success, which is great, but we will enjoy coaching them one more time just because we love them.”
He will be joined on the bench by his James Monroe assistants Corey Miller and Todd Lusk.
The Mavericks' run of success has made four seasons ago a faded memory.
In 2019-2020, with a young cast of green freshmen – Allen, Burks and Fox – and his son Shad, a sophomore, the Mavericks took their lumps. There were 90-45 and 97-44 losses to Shady Spring, an 86-63 loss to Bluefield and a 79-58 loss to Greenbrier West.
“We never doubted him, I can tell you that,” Allen said. “We went into every game, no matter if we were playing Shady and we were tiny, he motivated us, and we thought we could win every single game. He always remained positive.”
“He got us through it,” Burks said of his coach. “We understood that we weren’t the best team out there. We understood there were nights where we were going to play hard, and we might not win. That’s the one thing he always taught us, go hard, go fast, just get it done. I’ve gotten better as a player and all the kids around us have gotten better as players.”
In the Scott Brown game Saturday at Shady Spring, Sauvage will get a chance to coach some fine Class AAAA stars, including Morgantown’s Brody Davis, who is a cousin of Allen and Burks. The AAAA and A will team up to take on the top stars in Class AAA and AA, which is being coached by Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson.
“That will be fun,” Sauvage said. “To me, I really don’t separate the big school and small school players. To me they are all really good basketball players. It’s just a lot of fun watching them play basketball together.”
One thing that is tough for coaches to navigate is a 12-player rotation. Each team has the full complement of players.
“The sub pattern for 12 is interesting,” Sauvage said. “You have to make sure you get bigs and guards in at the same time but also make sure everyone gets about the same amount of playing time. It’s an all-star game. To us, if they were chosen, they deserve to be on the court.”
The Scott Brown boys game is slated to tip off Saturday at Shady Spring High School at 4:30 p.m. following a slam dunk contest and a 3-point shootout at 4 p.m. The girls game is at 2:30 p.m., following a 3-point shootout at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the Scott Brown Memorial/Little General Classic can be purchased at Little General Stores locations in Beaver and Daniels, and can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the game for $8.
Children under age 5 are admitted free.
