The Scott Brown/Little General Classic has always been an opportunity for the state's brightest seniors to play together.
That's the case again as rosters of all-stars from all four classifications meet at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Sunday at 2 p.m.
The teams had a chance to practice together for the first time on Saturday and there was instant chemistry, as well as an interesting storyline.
For Man point guard Peyton Adams, the story was sacrifice. He was scheduled to go to prom Sunday but knew as soon as he got the call he probably wouldn't be going.
"Me and my girlfriend were sitting around on Monday and coach Bolen gave me the call," Adams said. "As I was on the call she's giving me a weird look and after I get off the phone I tell her I've been invited to play in the all-star game and she goes, 'That's prom' and I go 'Sorry!' So I couldn't turn down this. And playing for coach (Ronnie) Olson, I've watched almost all his games and I respect him so much as a coach. I can't turn this down because it might be my last game. I couldn't miss it!"
Adams is used to playing with some of the state's best players. Scott Brown teammates Austin Ball, Caleb Blevins and Jackson Tackett joined Adams on the Class A all-tournament team after the Hillbillies won the state championship last week. He's looking forward to playing alongside another talented crop of players.
"I was kind of nervous at first getting in here and seeing everyone," Adams said. "But like coach Olson said, everyone in here was chosen for a reason and we deserve to be here. All these guys can play and it's fun. I've seen all these guys play either at the state tournament or on film with Video Productions. Now you're with all the good guys. At home you're the best team in your area, but these are the best players in the state. I'm excited to play with guys like this guy Todd Duncan. I watched him in the state tournament and he can shoot the lights out.
"(Robert C. Byrd's) Bryson Lucas can jump out of the gym. (Greenbrier West's) Kaiden Pack, he fouled out in their state tournament game, and I hated that 'cause I wanted to see him play more, but I'm glad I get to play with him because he's a bucket. I watched Aiden Satterfield play Poca in that 10 a.m. game, Ethan Blackburn can play. It's just fun. Usually I come in and I'm the best point guard. Now I come in and I'm third or fourth string."
The nature of all-star games also allows for players to play in roles they haven't before.
Bryson Lucas, a 6-foot-7 disruptor who can play from anywhere on the floor, is used to running to the rim, but now he hopes to to be on the other end.
"I want to throw a lob," Lucas said. "I usually catch them but I want to go out there and throw one. We've got some good players so we should be able to do it."
Before the game, there will be a 3-point shootout and dunk competition.
In a tight contest at practice Saturday, seven players qualified for the 3-point shootout.
Greenbrier East's William Gabbert, GW's Mason Pinkett, Cabell Midland's K.K. Siebert, Parkersburg South's Jake Hogsett, Shady Spring's Todd Duncan, Lucas and Indy's Zach Bolen will be the participants. Lucas hopes to take home the 3-point crown, but as one of the state's most athletic players he's hoping to sweep both competitions.
"I want to throw a lob in the game but want to win the dunk contest, too," a grinning Lucas said. "I've got something special planned. I'm not going to reveal it, but I've got something special planned. You'll see."
The 3-point shootout and slam dunk competition will get the day started at 2 p.m. The game will follow at approximately 2:45 p.m. with the C. Adam Toney Tires/Jan Care Class AAAA all-stars taking on the Mid-State Automotive Class A/AA/AAA all-stars.
Tickets for the game are $8 and will be sold at the door. Approximately 1,500 seats will be available.
