The way Street Sarrett sees it, Woodrow Wilson got beat at its own game.
Parkersburg South's fast pace on offense created opportunities throughout the night, and Patriots quarterback Sam Schuler had a nice breaking out party in a 42-6 win over the Flying Eagles Friday at Van Meter Stadium.
Woodrow was debuting its new turf field, and it was the Patriots who turned the game into a track meet.
"That's the way we want to play, man," said Sarrett, now in his fifth season as the Flying Eagles' head coach. "For some reason, here we can't play fast. That's on me. We got beat with the offense we're running. Me and Coach Tanner must see some of the same stuff."
"That's part of our philosophy within our program," second-year Patriots head coach Nate Tanner said. "We lift weights fast, we practice fast. We just do everything at an up-tempo pace. Any time we have positive gains, we try to push the tempo. We use it as a weapon. I think you could tell a difference in their defense towards the end of the game."
One of the reasons the Patriots were able to find success with their pace was the man taking the snaps.
Among the uncertainties surrounding Parkersburg South this season was settling on a replacement for quarterback Brandon Penn. South (1-1) is coming off an 11-win season that ended with a Class AAA semifinal loss at eventual state champion Martinsburg. Penn was a big reason for that success, finishing as a Kennedy Award finalist and the winner of the J.R. House Quarterback Award.
Schuler has shown early that he is capable of taking the reins. The senior threw touchdown passes on each of South's first five scoring drives, including 64 yards to Levi Rice to make it 7-0 late in the first quarter and 63 yards to Landon Francisco that put South ahead 21-0 33 seconds before halftime.
His other touchdowns went to Braedyn Jones (11 yards), Cyrus Traugh (21) and Gage Wright (9).
"Last year he was Brandon's backup, but he still got tons of reps in practice. We always had him ready," Tanner said. "His development throughout last year has made a big difference for this year. This summer he worked his tail off despite all the Covid-19 thing. He's just capitalizing on his hard work right now. He's executing what he's being coached to do. He's just a really great kid, too, so it's nice to see."
Schuler unofficially was 26-of-31 for 350 yards and threw one interception. And he did it all with a sidearm-type delivery.
"Something I always tell our quarterbacks, sometimes that's a position that can be overcoached," said Tanner, who coached at Summers County from 2011-2017. "Everybody talks about their delivery, certain things with their footwork, and we do pay attention to those details, work on their mechanics every single day. But whatever they feel most comfortable with, if they're able to deliver the ball on time and get it to where it needs to be, that's what we roll with. We don't overcoach it."
Devin Gaines ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 4:56 to play to close out the scoring for the Patriots.
Woodrow senior running back Hezekyiah Creasy played only one series after running for 160 yards in last week's season-opening loss at Greenbrier East. He suffered an injury in that game and the coaches are trying to ease him back in.
"We tried him a couple of times. There ain't no need in getting him hurt (further) so we're resting him up," Sarrett said. "We're just rehabbing him and doing things this week to try to get him better."
Senior Jacob Harville started in place of Creasy and finished with 36 yards on nine carries.
Woodrow (0-2) was able to avoid the shutout when Maddex McMillen connected with Jace Colucci for a 3-yard TD to make it 35-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Keynan Cook had seven receptions for 68 yards.
Woodrow is scheduled to host Bluefield next Friday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m., while South will travel to Princeton.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
PS (1-1) 14 7 7 14 — 42
WW (0-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6
First quarter
PS: Levi Rice 64 pass from Sam Schuler (Nicholas Murphy kick), 4:09.
PS: Braedyn Jones 11 pass from Schuler (Murphy kick), 1:37.
Second quarter
PS: Landon Francisco 63 pass from Schuler (Murphy kick), :33.
Third quarter
PS: Cyrus Traugh 21 pass from Schuler (Murphy kick), 7:09.
Fourth quarter
WW: Jace Colucci 3 pass from Maddex McMillen (pass failed), 11:08.
PS: Gage Wright 9 pass from Schuler (Murphy kick), 9:52.