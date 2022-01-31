The 2022 West Virginia Dual Team State Championships will be held this weekend at the State Fairgrounds. The Class AA-A champions will be decided Friday afternoon, with Class AAA taking the stage on Saturday.
The matches will be held in the Underwood Building.
Tournament director and former Greenbrier East coach Brian Miluk — a member of the West Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame — was on hand to help announce the schedule Monday evening on an episode of the Mat Time podcast with Daniel Tench and Zach Sayre.
Participating teams were decided at regular season duals. Pill three was used to determine the brackets.
Friday's Class AA-A semifinal round will have Region 1 champion Keyser taking on Herbert Hoover of Region 3 and Region 2 champion Moorefield facing Region 4 champ Point Pleasant. Both matches will begin at 1 p.m.
The losing teams will meet in the consolation finals at 2:15 p.m. The championship will then be decided at 3:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson, the Class AAA Region 3 champion, will kick off Saturday's semifinals against Region 1 champ University at 1 p.m., with Region 2 champ Spring Mills facing Parkersburg South of Region 4 on the adjacent mat.
The consolation finals will start at 2:15 p.m., followed by the championship at 3:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant and Parkersburg South are the defending champions. Point Pleasant has also won the last three Class AA-A state titles and Parkersburg South seven straight in Class AAA.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. both days. The tournament will be live streamed by FloWrestling.
The state duals will be represented by the cream of the crop in this year's rankings.
Point Pleasant is No. 1 in Class AA, Herbert Hoover is second and Keyser is receiving votes. Moorefield is No. 6 in Class A.
Woodrow Wilson is the No. 4 team in Class AAA. University is No. 2, Spring Mills No. 3 and Parkersburg South No. 6.
