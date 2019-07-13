With his college coach watching from the stands, Kyle Schaefer delivered the key moment West Virginia had been close to getting all night.
Schaefer's two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning started a six-run rally and the Miners beat Champion City for the second straight night, 8-2 at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Miners loaded the bases with nobody out before Schaefer lined a 2-1 pitch from William Varnadore into center field for the go-ahead runs.
"Everybody in the dugout was telling me (Varnadore) he's curveball-crazy," said Schaeffer, a rising sophomore at Marshall. "So I sat on a curveball and put the barrel on it."
"The pitcher had a lot of pressure on him there, so I just let (Schaeffer) know that before his at-bat," Miners manager Mike Syrett said. "He took a deep breath and knew what his job was, and got the pitch to do it and handled it."
The Miners (13-26) had chances to break through before the eighth but came up empty. It was partly from their own doing — Schaefer was twice thrown out trying to steal home — but some was courtesy of some big plays by Champion City.
The Miners had runners on second and third with two out in the sixth when Clay Wisner hit a sinking liner to center. Center fielder Chase Carney slide feet first to his left to snag the ball and end the inning.
A bases loaded threat with one out came to nothing in the seventh with Matt Rubayo struck out and second baseman Jesse Hall made a leaping grab of Jonathan Pasillas' line drive to keep the game tied at 2-2.
The Miners bullpen, which has taken the brunt of the criticism this season, came through as well. That was not more evident than in the top of the eighth.
The Kings (19-19) had runners on first and second with one out off Miners reliever Tyler Baca. William Mapes hit a deep fly ball to left field but Caleb Walls made the catch and Stephen Cullen had to hold at second.
Baca then struck out Dawson Degnan on three pitches to end the inning. Schaefer, the catcher, jumped out of his crouch and wildly pumped his fist after catching strike three.
"I went out there (to visit Baca) with two out and said, 'OK, I need you to be your best right now,'" said Schaefer, whose late heroics were witnessed by Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner from the seats behind home plate. "That's what he did, and I was happy for that."
That set the stage for the Miners' six-run eighth.
Schaefer's two-run single was just the beginning. Brock Randels sacrificed him and Wisner up one base, and Wisner scored on a single from Caleb Walls to make it 5-2.
Schaefer later was able to find his elusive steal of home to make the score 6-2. Rubayo and Pasillas added RBIs to close out the outburst.
Baca (1-2) gave up three hits in two scoreless innings of relief. Trey Alderman — Schaefer's teammate at Marshall — pitched a perfect ninth to end it.
Three Miners relievers combined for four shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out four and walking one.
"J.D. Jackson, our assistant coach, and Jeff Wallace have been working with our guys to stay back and have been doing a good job of dialing these guys in," Syrett said. "When we got them at the beginning of the season they were a little bit wild and weren't throwing a ton of strikes. Credit to those guys for dialing those guys in and making it happen."
Varnadore (2-1) gave up six runs, four earned, and six hits in two innings of work.
The teams meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m. with the Miners looking to win the series. The fireworks show that was canceled because of heavy rain and lightning on July 3 will instead be on display tonight after the game.
It will also be Ladies Night, with all ladies admitted free.
Gates will open at 5 p.m.
