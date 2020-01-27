The Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame is inducting two new members: Dereck Scarbro from Shady Spring High School and Stephen Kinley, a graduate of Liberty High School.
Dereck Scarbro began wrestling when he was 5 years old in the local youth program. He wrestled at Shady Spring from 2002 to 2005. During his high school career he was a three-time Coalfield Conference champion and a four-time regional champion. He was fourth in the state as a ninth-grader in the 130-pound class.
In 2003, he won the 130-pound state title and won the states in 2004 at 125 pounds. In 2005, Dereck captured his third state title at 125 pounds and was voted AA-A Most Outstanding Wrestler.
He finished his high school career with a 110-10 record.
After high school, he returned to Shady as an assistant coach and served in that capacity several years. He was also the head coach of the Tigers in the 2013-2014 season.
Dereck will be presented his Hall of Fame plaque Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shady Spring’s Appalachian Fasteners Invitational. His coach and Hall of Fame member Larry Snuffer will be making the presentation.
Stephen Kinley was Liberty High School’s first-ever state champion. He never wrestled until his ninth grade year. During his career for the Raiders he won a Coalfield Conference title, three regional championships and two state championships. As a sophomore he placed sixth in the state tournament at 145 pounds.
His first state title was in 1998 in the 171-pound class. In 1999, he won his second championship and ended the season with a 34-1 record. He had over 100 wins in his career.
He also starred in football as a defensive end.
Making a career in the Air Force, Stephen is currently serving our country in Japan and will be awarded his plaque at a later date.
Congratulations to the new inductees and we want to give a big shoutout to Racine Thompson, who sponsored this year’s class of Hall of Famers. Richard Jolly, Jamie Bolen and Matt Callahan were recognized earlier in the season.
Betch you didn’t know this. In 1952, the finals of the West Virginia high school wrestling tournament were held in Morgantown. The high school finals were followed by a WVU-Pitt wrestling match and a WVU-Clemson basketball game. Sounds like a fun day.
Oh, by the way, Beckley won the state championship in 1952.
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Sue Baber, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.