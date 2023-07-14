FAIRLEA – Nobody has been on the Greenbrier East volleyball courts longer than first-team all-state libero Dia Sauvage. Not just the fact that she will be a four-year starter for the Spartans. No, it started way before that.
In her earliest memories she has the vague recollection of being in the Spartans gym, a 3-year-old in tow with her dad and longtime Spartans coach Matt Sauvage.
Sauvage grew up idolizing the players who came before her, many of them liberos, players like 2010 graduates Lanti Cole (Marshall) and Taelor Curry, 2013 graduate Cassie Ford (West Virginia State) and 2019 graduate and recently a new addition to the Spartans coaching staff Abbey Anderson (West Virginia Wesleyan).
She grew up in Monroe County where her family still lives, where her basketball-playing brother Shad would set the all-time James Monroe scoring record. But Sauvage was bound and determined to make the trip to Fairlea every morning with her dad.
“I grew up in a different county (attending Peterstown Elementary and Middle) but I always told myself I wanted to come to East,” Sauvage said. “When dad practiced throughout summers, I was here every day, playing with the girls, shagging up balls for them, whatever I could to get in whenever I could. I’ve touched the ball ever since I was little and I’m still doing it.”
And she is doing it at an elite level.
Recently, Sauvage was named the West Virginia preseason player of the year by stadiumtalk.com, a website that named a top volleyball player in each state.
Of Sauvage, the website said: “One of the few true liberos to make this list. Greenbrier East’s Dia Sauvage was named Class AAA all-state in 2022 after she posted 769 digs, 121 aces, 88 assists and 36 kills.
She might be the only player that was even slightly surprised she was on the list.
“Coming into high school, no, I didn’t think (I’d be able to do that),” Sauvage said. “I was just like, ‘Oh, I’ve come to play.’ I always looked up to Lanti, I wanted to beat her records, but I never thought I could.”
Her teammates know.
“It made her so happy to get it, but she gives all the credit to the team,” said fellow senior Gracie Gumm. “I was so happy to see that she got that.”
Her dad and coach Matt Sauvage addressed it the same way.
“As the coach I still want to put the focus on the team,” he said. “And so does she. But it was an honor for her to get it. We didn't know anything about it until they called us and told us, but it’s an honor for her and it should be. She deserves it and she is a good player. But when it comes down to it, she wants to get out there and play with the girls and have a good time.”
Dia Sauvage said it was an honor, but it won’t change her. It simply adds pressure that fuels her competitive fire.
“I kind of like that,” she said. “I’m not going to play any different. I'm just hoping to get another good record this year and go and play hard. I’m still going to play how I usually play.”
And how that is for Sauvage is a relentless, all-out assault on the ball all over the court. If she played softball she would have the dirtiest uniform. If she played basketball, she would be a dust mop-type player. She is on the floor as much as she is standing on it, even in practice. She is no stranger to skin burns courtesy of the volleyball court.
“Dad’s always told me since the beginning I have the green light,” Sauvage said. “And green light means go, constantly get to every ball you can, touch every ball you can. Whoever can get the ball can get it, but he wants me, he wants anyone, to just go, take the ball, take whatever you can. I wanna go, I wanna be there, I want to make that touch, that pass.”
It was a mentality procured from those early days in the gym.
“In the beginning years I tried to get to the ball but now I read the game so well, and I’m understanding where things are going to go,” Sauvage said. “Growing up in the gym watching players, playing the game and touches on touches on touches. Watching volleyball on TV growing up and going to games.”
Not that any of that had much to do with what was her favorite play to date, which came against Woodrow Wilson in the sectional tournament. It was fearlessness.
“It’s called a Happy Birthday ball (for what is generally an easy skill on a spike for the opponent), when you pass one over the net and they just crank it on you,” Sauvage said of a Woodrow player getting consecutive high-velocity spikes on her, both of which she returned. “I had two of those in a row and I loved that play. Those are the balls I love. I hate making a pass over the net like that, but I love knowing that the ball is coming straight at me.”
“A lot of people were looking at the hit, and we were all cheering, and we ended up losing the point,” Matt said. “But she had two digs that were just amazing. One was with a platform (hands joined to form a surface for hitting the ball) and another was with her body. It was two of the better plays I’ve seen in one since I’ve been coaching.”
The Spartans were 36-15-2 last season, including a 15-0 record at home. With a plethora of talent back, Dia Sauvage believes the Spartans will have a contender this season in Class AAA.
“I feel like we are a team to beat,” she said. “Everyone is coming back from last year, we have all the connections, we all just know each other really well and we play together really well.”
She already owns the digs record and has a shot at serves-received percentage records, but it isn’t what fuels her. She would really dig a trip to the Charleston Coliseum, where her brother won a state basketball title two years ago and where her dad coached the James Monroe boys team to back-to-back state championships. That’s the goal.
“More than anything I want to make it to states,” Dia Sauvage said. “Last year was disappointing losing to Woodrow and George Washington at the end of the season.”
And Matt believes she is in a position to do that.
“She’s not going to have a letdown, she’s determined not to let that happen,” Matt said. “She needs to continue skill-wise what she has been doing. Her leadership needs to continue to grow, and it has this summer. The biggest thing for her is to continue what she has been doing and building that leadership the team needs to be successful. And I think she will do that.”
The Spartans open the season Wednesday, Aug. 30, hosting Independence and Summers County in a trimatch.
