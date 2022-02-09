CLEAR FORK – Shad Sauvage has checked off a lot of boxes during his all-state career at James Monroe.
On Wednesday night at Westside, he checked off another.
Sauvage hit a 3-pointer with :03 left to give the Renegades a 54-51 win and ran the Class A No. 1 Mavericks' win streak to 14 straight.
It was the senior’s first game-winner and came on a night when nothing was falling and two of the Mavericks' top players – Sauvage’s first-team all-state teammate Eli Allen and resident big man Cam Thomas – fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
“I told the players if you’re going to shoot 3-of-12 from 3, it’s OK as long as you hit the one that counts,” said Sauvage, who said his last game-winner came in sixth grade against Montcalm.
Westside had fought valiantly without its two top scorers, Evan Colucci and Ryan Anderson, seniors who are apparently out for the rest of the season with school suspensions.
Employing a triangle and two, Westside did a good job of containing Sauvage and Allen, both of whom are averaging over 20 points per game for the Mavericks. Allen had 17 and Sauvage 15.
And with the Mavericks' two tallest players watching the final four minutes on the bench, Westside was able to dominate the glass with two of the elements of the triangle - Shandell Adkins and Ashton Reed.
James Monroe, which entered the contest averaging over 75 points per game, struggled most of the night.
“We took Bryson Blankenship, who had some length to him and put him on (Eli Allen) and put Hunter Lester on their other offensive player (Sauvage),” Westside coach Shawn Jenkins said. “That left our two bigs, Ashton Reed and Shandell Adkins, down there to rebound.”
It almost worked.
It was all too apparent inside a minute. Westside was down 51-50 and Adkins went to the line for two shots. He missed both but also got the offensive board and was fouled again with :47.3 left but made one to tie the score at 51.
Coach Matt Sauvage called a timeout and knew what he wanted to do, not let Westside, with its height advantage, get another opportunity with the ball.
It turned out to be a decision that helped Sauvage win the game.
“I had told the boys in the timeout before that if it’s a tie ball game to waste as much time as possible before I could call another time,” coach Sauvage said. “We wanted to take the last shot. If we missed it we’d go into overtime. Coach (Corey) Miller drew up a play at halftime similar to that and we never ran it. So, we drew up that play with a little extra added. If Shad got double, which we thought he would, we were going to have one of our guys roll (off a screen). Shad pump faked, the guy flew by, nobody closed out and Shad was able to hit it. Big shot.”
“I knew they were going to jump it because the (Westside player) who was guarding me said, ‘He’s going to get the play, he’s going to get the play,’” Shad Sauvage said. “I gave a little fake and I got an open shot. That was the best look I could get. It was wide open.”
“We kind of broke down on that last defensive set there,” Jenkins said. “He was pretty cool when he got the ball, pump faked one time and got our guy to go by and stepped up and hit the shot. I told (his players) he was cool when he caught the ball. He stepped up and hit a big shot.”
Another big point in the game came near the end of the third. James Monroe led 39-37 but had gained some momentum on a rebound and stick back by Ashton Reed.
Westside then caused a turnover on the inbounds play, giving it a chance to tie the score.
However, Allen stole the ball and was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. He made all three free throws and that started an 8-0 run into the fourth that gave James Monroe a 47-37 lead.
But Westside wasn’t through. Dale Bledsoe and Austin Cline hit back-to-back 3s to get the Renegades back in it and set the scene for a wild final five minutes.
With Adkins and Reed controlling the glass – they scored the final eight points - it was the misses at the line doomed Westside.
“I think we counted up if we had made those free throws, we would have been up by four,” Jenkins said. “You can’t miss those opportunities against a good team like that. I was proud of the way the kids battled. They never quit and battled to the end. We just made some little mistakes we have to correct to win a game like this."
Shad Sauvage said he figured it would be a tough battle.
“On the bus ride up here, I knew we were going to have to make our shots, because they were going to battle,” Shad Sauvage, the school’s all-time leader in scoring and all 3-point categories, said. “This was a tough place to play but we were able to get the win. Those 3 might be the biggest 3 I’ve hit here, so far.”
“Westside lost a couple of players here recently and I said, ‘They’re going to be out here to play’ and they were,” coach Sauvage said. “I’m going to give them credit. The first half we weren’t hitting shots and that hurt us. I thought in the second half the shots would start falling and the shots didn’t start falling. Cam fouled out but Cooper (Ridgeway, a sophomore) came in and played big minutes. And then when Eli fouled out AJ (Walker) came in and played some big minutes. They didn’t get a lot of time in the first half, or even the third but they came in and played big minutes.
“There was a lot of adversity going on in the game, different types of adversity, I’ll say it that way, and it was good to see our boys react the way they did.”
James Monroe (16-1) is scheduled to be at Richwood Friday. Westside is (6-12) at Tug Valley Friday.
James Monroe (16-1)
Josh Burks 3 0-0 9, Shad Sauvage 6 0-0 15, Cooper Ridgeway 2 1-4 5, Eli Allen 5 7-9 17, AJ Walker 0 0-0 0, Haiden Huffman 0 0-0 0, Collin Fox 1 2-4 4, Cam Thomas 2 0-0 4, Brady Baker 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19 10-17 54
Westside (6-12)
Dale Bledsoe 5 0-0 11, Hunter Lester 2 0-0 4, Ashton Reed 4 3-4 11, Shandell Adkins 4 6-10 14, Bryson Blankenship 0 3-4 3, Kody Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Austin Cline 2 3-4 8, TOTALS: 17 15-22 51.
JM 12 13 17 12 — 54
W 9 17 11 14 — 51
3-point field goals – JM: 6 (Burks 3, Sauvage 3), W: 2 (Bledsoe 1, Cline 1). Fouled out – JM: Came Thomas, Eli Allen.