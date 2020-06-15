Sarrett happy for "a little bit of normal"

Monday was as much about reunion as it was about football.
Raleigh County was one of many to open the first of the three-phase plan set forth by the Secondary School Activities Commission to get high school athletes back into action. Woodrow Wilson football was right there, and head coach Street Sarrett was happy for the small step toward familiarity.
"It was exciting to get back to a little bit of a normal routine of life," Sarrett said. "Being around the kids was a lot of fun. I hadn't seen a lot of them in three months."
Teams — and not just football — around the state are attempting to get back to normal. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March forced the closure of schools and prevented athletes from stepping onto the field.
The SSAC's plan comes as a welcome, albeit limited way of getting back into shape and getting prepared for any possible return to action. Coaches normally are allowed contact with players only during the three-week summer practice period, but the SSAC waived that restriction this summer.
Phase I was permitted to begin as early as June 8, although many counties elected to wait a few days or even two weeks to get started. Fayette County did start last week, while Wyoming County will begin June 22.
Phases I (through June 19) and II (through July 3) call for the concentration of conditioning, weight training and agility. No sport-specific activity or the use of sport-specific equipment will be permitted.
That's fine by Sarrett, who said he had 40 players show up for Monday's first day. They were divided into groups of 10 and went through the usual rounds of conditioning.
"We have some guys who don't have their physicals yet, so we're still waiting on them," Sarrett said. "We had 10 kids in a group for one hour and they went through the basic physical fitness stuff. Stretches, warmups, air squats, pushups. We just wanted to get them accustomed to moving again and get them acclimated for the season we're about to have."
Temperature checks are not a requirement, but Sarrett said they were done anyway. Players wore masks when not engaged in high-cardio work and were six feet apart throughout their one-hour sessions. Coaches also wore masks.
There will be adjustments to make when the three-week period begins July 6 due to several restrictions, but Sarrett is ready to take whatever measures are necessary to maintain player safety.
"It will be different," Sarrett conceded. "No helmets and no pads. No body-to-body contact. Usually during those three weeks we do 7-on-7, wear shoulder pads, scrimmage a little bit."
The Flying Eagles were unable to use their home field, but that was a temporary inconvenience. The field at Van Meter Stadium is in the process of being resurface with artificial turf. Sarrett said underground utilities were taken care of last Thursday and dirt will start being moved soon.
Woodrow is scheduled to open the season with back-to-back road games at Riverside (Aug. 28) and Greenbrier East (Sept. 4). The new turf will be debuted Sept. 11 against Parkersburg South.
For now, it was just nice to work again.
"They (the players) were glad they got to see their friends and be around each other," Sarrett said. "They were enthusiastic and happy to have a little bit of normal for an hour. I thought it was a great day."
