Sanders, West set for Super 32

The resumés for John Sanders and Ashby West were already impressive. They've spent the last seven months adding to them.
The wrestling friends from competing schools will join 25 other West Virginia wrestlers at the prestigious Super 32 this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
The tournament begins Saturday and will conclude Sunday. Wrestling will start at 8 a.m. each day.
Sanders missed most of his sophomore season at Independence with an injury, but returned in time to claim his second regional championship. He wound up placing fourth in the state at 106 pounds for the second straight year.
"I expect to see really good competition," Sanders said of the Super 32. "It's a really good tournament with a lot of goods there."
West is a three-time state place winner for Oak Hill, finishing runner-up last season at 120 pounds. If he places at the state tournament in February, he will be the first Oak Hill wrestler to ever do so.
"My main goal (at Super 32) is winning, but to me a lot of it is about getting the experience and getting ready for when the (high school) season starts," West said. "That's basically all I've been doing this summer."
Certainly, neither wrestler has slowed down since the last weekend of February.
Both have traveled all over the East Coast to tournaments in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and New York. They also competed at United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Cadet and Junior National Championships in Fargo, S.D., in July.
"I've wrestled 30 or 40 matches," West said. "That's a whole season for me."
The goal in staying so busy is to get prepared for the high school season, which will begin with the first day of practice on Nov. 11.
"I think it shows me what it's like to wrestle top-of-the-line kids and gets me ready for the season," said Sanders, who will wrestle at 113 this weekend. "It will show me where I need to be and what I need to improve on."
West said seeing the best high school wrestlers at national tournaments sets him up better for the tougher tournaments he will wrestle during the season.
"It's something I don't see in West Virginia until regionals and states and even the WSAZ," he said. "I did win a decent amount of matches (over the summer), but I also lost a decent amount, because they were really good kids."
Traveling together has strengthened a friendship that started during their youth days.
"It's been going great," Sanders said. "We've been friends for a while and have been going to tournaments together. It's been really great because not a lot of people from this region get to go out of state and wrestle in the summer."
