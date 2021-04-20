Sanders focused on memorable finish

John Sanders' experiences at the state wrestling tournament haven't always been the greatest. Peppered with near misses and one whiff altogether, the Independence senior has often left Huntington with a sense of disappointment.
His last chance at erasing it all comes Wednesday and he plans on doing just that.
Fresh off his fourth regional title, Sanders will be at the Mountain Health Arena looking to begin a two-day quest for that elusive state championship. He drew Tyler Consolidated freshman Kaden Huffman in the first round, which begins at 11 a.m.
Perhaps going in on a goal realized will help. Sanders joined an elite list of Independence wrestlers to win four Region 3 championships when he decisioned Herbert Hoover's Ethan Dye for the 113-pound title on April 10.
"I take a lot of pride in that," said Sanders, a WVU Tech signee. "I put a lot of hard work into it, a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it. It means a lot."
Sanders is a two-time state place winner who easily could have wrestled for a state championship. He was in control of his 106-pound semifinal as a freshman before getting pinned with 19 seconds remaining.
"It's been so close. He's lost some really tough matches at the state tournament," Patriots coach Jeremy Hart said. "He should have been in the finals one year, barely gets edged out ... in the semis. That was just real tough to watch. Winning the match and the kid comes back and beats him. I just hate it for the kid. Hopefully we can go to Huntington and he can actually put a really good tournament together."
Sanders is definitely looking to erase the sting of his experience of last season. He went in as the state's No. 2 wrestler but was upset by Berkeley Springs freshman Isaac Harris in the quarterfinals.
Strangely enough, the top-ranked 113-pounder, Mackandle Freeman of Point Pleasant, also got upset in the quarters. Sanders and Freeman wound up meeting in the blood round, with Freeman taking an 11-2 major decision.
Hart felt that experience kind of mirrored what Sanders had been going through even before the state tournament.
"It seemed like he lost focus last year, the whole season, to me," Hart said. "I thought we had him dialed him going into states last year and he got upset in a match he should have won, then he kind of fell on a kid that shouldn't have been in the losers bracket. It was crazy. His main competition in the weight class gets upset on one mat and then all of a sudden it happens to us on the other. So those two guys that probably deserved to be in the finals match ended up down in the losers bracket and one got knocked out — which was John — out of the tournament and didn't place. It was just a wild weight class at the state tournament last year."
In retrospect, Sanders' mind was going in several directions.
"I just didn't have a lot going for me," he said. "I was sick, I had some family problems going in, some health issues. I just wasn't in a good mindset."
That isn't the case this week.
"My mindset's really good," Sanders said. "I'm confident in myself, I've been training a lot and I'm feeling good."
Hart said he's going to miss Sanders after he graduates and will always appreciate the support the program has received from Sanders' parents, Eric and Kate. Sanders' intensity is something that will stand out to Hart.
"He goes hard. He goes out and he fights," Hart said. "You're always getting a hundred percent of him. He goes out and he battles hard. Sometimes it's so hard that he almost wears himself down early. I always have to remind him if we get a stoppage in action in one of his matches, 'You know, you've gotta breathe here' so he can last the full six minutes. He comes out and he goes at it the whole time.
"He's a lot more focused this year. He signed to go wrestle at Tech so I think he's excited about that. He's just really been working hard every day."
Sanders has made it through one more challenge — a season of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.
"It's definitely been a challenge, but when it comes to those things you can't let it get the best of you," he said. "You've just got to focus on yourself and keep your mind straight."
And that's exactly where Sanders is.
"I'm where I need to be."
Region 3 State Qualifiers
106 pounds: Dillon Perdue (I), Jonathan Pauley (HH), Tucker Lilly (GW), Josh Dudley (R)
113: John Sanders (I), Ethan Dye (HH), Roger Thomas (NC), Ben Schafer (WC)
120: Dylan Corbin (HH), Joshua Goode (SS), Moses Gray (GW), Makenzie Taylor (I)
126: Bryce Perdue (I), Tyler Teel (HH), Hayden Brown (WC), Clayton Robinson (GW)
132: Caleyb Nichols (I), Darren Barnette (WC), Logan Hylton (PV), Joseph White (HH)
138: Judah Price (I), Brad Blevins (GW), Landen Chambers (SS), Preston Thomas (NC)
145: Colton Caron (I), Andrew Rollyson (HH), Levi Price (SS), Max Hicks (NC)
152: Wyatt Baldwin (HH), Colten Miller (I), Andrew Shrewsberry (SS), Eli White (GW)
160: Dalton Heath (GW), Joshua Hart (I), Randy Hughart (HH), Ben Polk (SS)
170: Sam Adams (I), Dalton Hanshaw (NC), Cole Vandall (GW), Tyler Grindstaff (HH)
182: Connor Jones (NC), Isaiah Duncan (I), Zakarie Bailey (HH), Ashton Weatherly (PV)
195: Zach Paxton (HH), Joey Terry (GW), Houston Shrewsbury (I), Jaeden Naylor (L)
220: Mason Atkinson (HH), Jeff Bowles (L), Atticus Goodson (I), Tyler Workman (R)
285: Noah Brown (GW), Logan Isom (I), Christian Hall (HH), Skylar Payne (RV)