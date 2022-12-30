WVU Tech women’s basketball coach Roger Hodge’s message to his team after Friday’s game against the reigning national champion was simple.
Move on.
No. 1 Thomas More asserted itself immediately and blew the game open in the first seven minutes en route to doubling up the Golden Bears 122-61 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Saints, who won the NAIA national championship last season and are currently the unanimous top-ranked team, dominated in every facet to improve to 15-0.
“First of all, they’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason,” Hodge said.
“Even when we were executing well on defense, their size, their ability to shoot the basketball and then certainly their ability to make you pay for every mistake was a huge factor.”
Every number finished in the Saints’ favor.
They forced Tech into 24 turnovers, converting them into 39 points. Thomas More shot a blistering 62.8 percent from the floor and assisted on 38 of 49 field goals made. That included a 14-of-32 showing at the 3-point line.
The Saints won the rebound battle 38-23 and outscored Tech 56-24 in the paint.
“We try to approach every game the same,” said Thomas More head coach Jeff Hans, who is now 305-27 in his 12th season. “We’ve got a certain system, certain philosophy we want to go with. These guys, with the way they can shoot and they have a big post player (Alva Hedrich), they present some stuff. I thought our guys did a really good job of coming out early of setting the tone, setting the tempo and really dictating on defense.”
The first 37 seconds played out the way the rest of the game would go. Courtney Hurst buried a 3-pointer and then Emily Simon scored off a steal at midcourt to make it 5-0 quickly as Hodge called a timeout with 9:23 on the clock.
Tech (10-6) committed four turnovers in the first 1:55, a combination of the Saints’ pressure and a bit of nerves on the part of the Golden Bears.
“They play very physical. They pressure the ball a lot,” Hodge said. “But at the same time, our focus and our commitment to protecting the ball wasn’t there from the beginning. It was a recurring theme throughout the game that frankly we’ve got to get better at if we’re going to compete more at our level as the season goes on.”
Tech didn’t get a break no matter who the Saints put on the court, four- and sometimes five-player substitutions as talented as the lineup before. The Saints had six players in double figures, three of them off the bench.
Thomas More’s bench outscored Tech’s 67-35. Ten players were on the court at least 10 minutes and none more than 22.
“And it’s not just how many they play, it’s how many people they play that can score and are really good basketball players,” Hodge said. “And again, all of them are really big. They’re going (NCAA) Division II. I would imagine they will be very competitive at that level with their ability to shoot and their size and strength.”
The closest Tech was able to get was a 7-5 deficit after a 3-pointer by Emilee Whitt three minutes in. But a minute and a half later, the Saints started a 16-2 run that made it 26-9 to take out any drama before the first quarter was even over.
The lead increased to as much as 32 in the second quarter, including the halftime score of 58-26 on Kelly Brenner’s shot in the lane as she fell backward with four-tenths of a second left.
The Saints didn’t let up in the second half, often answering Tech 3-pointers with immediate long balls of their own to kill any threat of Tech momentum. The final 61-point margin was their biggest lead of the afternoon.
Hurst led the Saints with 19 points. Mattison Vickers and Brenner came off the bench to score 15 and 14, respectively. Zoie Barth had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, and fellow starter Simon scored 12.
Sammi Whiteman had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.
Tech, which shot 44 percent from the field, had only one player in double figures, Whitt with 10. Faith Silva, the team’s leading scorer and top 3-point threat, was held to five points. She made her only 3-pointer at the 9:14 mark of the third quarter.
The Golden Bears will get back into River States Conference action Tuesday at Brescia. The women will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
And that day can’t come soon enough for Hodge.
“Basically (I told them) that I was proud of their effort and attitude overall,” Hodge said. “That I thought we played hard the whole way. I felt like we got better based on their ability to challenge us — and that I’m going out here to watch Brescia film and they need to put it behind us and we need to look forward to a very important road conference game coming up.”
