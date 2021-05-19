Ryan Leaf to serve as emcee of Game Changer Golf Classic at The Greenbrier

white sulphur springs — Former No. 2 NFL draft pick, Heisman Trophy finalist, first-team All-American and four-year NFL veteran Ryan Leaf will serve as the emcee of the dinner and participate in the golf tournament as part of the inaugural Game Changer Golf Classic and Prevention Education Luncheon on May 26-27 at The Greenbrier resort.
The 45-year-old Leaf played college football at Washington State, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year in 1997 and was the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.
Leaf’s NFL career, however, was thrown off track by a drug problem that eventually landed the talented quarterback in prison. He went as far as attempting suicide before eventually turning his life around in prison, and he now shares his story as a warning for young athletes. He also serves as a television and radio analyst for college football
Leaf will join other celebrities from the world of sports like Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, former NBA star Jason Williams, Buffalo Bills great Darryl Talley and many others.
On May 26, the event kicks off with a reception and dinner, followed by a celebrity golf tournament on the Old White Course slated for May 27. Coinciding with the Golf Classic will be the Prevention and Education Luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. This event will feature prevention specialists and top educators from West Virginia and around the nation, detailing the Game Changer plan to address the growing opioid and substance misuse problem in West Virginia and the country.
Presented by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, West Virginia Game Changer, through a partnership with the world-famous Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, was founded in 2019 by Morgantown businessman Joe Boczek, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan and MVB Bank Executive and Chief Financial officer Don Robinson.
Game Changer, through its partnership with The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, is a cooperative effort between the Office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, the West Virginia Department of Education, The West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Help & Hope WV, and the state’s six Prevention Lead Organizations. West Virginia Game Changer is a youth-led, adult-based prevention, peer-to-peer influence, positive youth development and community enhancement initiative designed to educate, support, and empower youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow.
To register for the event or become a Game Changer sponsor, visit WVGameChanger.com or email joe@wvgamechanger.com.