Runners, throwers, jumpers seek state meet berths

Led by a defending state champion, Nicholas County High will be among the Class AA track and field teams participating in the Region 3 state track and field championship meet qualifier Wednesday at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Class AA squads statewide qualify on Wednesday, Class AAA squads compete in region meets on Thursday, and Class A programs qualify on Friday.
Teams expected to participate in the AA Region 3 meet at Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday include Bluefield, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty Raleigh, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
Participants expected in the Class A Region 3 meet on Friday at Beckley include Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Montcalm, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County and Webster County.
In both meets at Beckley, field events begin at 4 p.m. and running events (using WVSSAC format for a two-session meet) start at 5 p.m.
Spectator admission price will be $7 for adults and $5 for students.
Teams competing in Class AAA Region 3 qualifying at Charleston, with a 5 p.m. start, will include Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans and Woodrow Wilson.
In the state power team rankings compiled by www.runwv.com through May 3, the Grizzlies were eighth in the girls Class AA division and the boys were tied for 10th.
Junior Natalie Barr leads the charge for the Nicholas County girls. "Of course, we have Natalie Barr, the defending state champ in the 800," Nicholas County head coach Chris Winebrenner said when describing some of his squad's strengths.
After winning the two-lap title in 2 minutes, 24.51 seconds in 2021 by getting past PikeView's Erin O'Sullivan with a stirring closing stretch, Barr hasn't missed a beat this spring, Winebrenner said. "She went to Winfield and ran 2:20 (2:20.99, a Class AA state best so far), for a personal best."
Barr has lost in the 800 just once this year, placing third to two Preston runners in a meet at Bridgeport on April 23. "She's a good athlete, and she works at it," said Winebrenner. "She'll score (significant) points."
Barr is also in www.runwv.com's Top 10 in the 400 (fourth, 1:01.84) and 1,600 (fifth, 5:33.74) through April 30 results received by May 3.
A promising freshman has made big contributions for the NCHS girls, as well. As of last week, Adrienne Truman's 5-feet, 2-inch high jump tied her for second in the state double-A ranks. She also performs in the long jump, 100 and 200. Distance runners Katie Walkup and Haley Johnson also bring solid efforts to the track, Winebrenner said.
In last week's Coalfield Conference competition, the Shady Spring Tigers utilized their depth to capture the league championship, scoring 176 points to easily get past runner-up Nicholas (128) and the rest of the field.
"We don't have a lot of girls; our girls (they do have) are good," Winebrenner said. "We'll just have to hope Shady falters a little."
At Coalfields, the Tigers won four of five relays and got individual wins from Lilian Hatfield (300 hurdles, 51.38) and Brooke Lipford (shot put, 31-6). Hatfield's best time of 51.31 is the sixth-best 2022 time in her class.
The Nicholas boys scored 156 points to earn the Coalfield crown, with Shady Spring a close second with 140. Winebrenner said the team will have to compete better than it did at the Coalfield meet, with solid competitors such as Bluefield, Shady and Herbert Hoover coming in. "We had some letdowns; we'll have to have (athletes) show up and do their job
Another Grizzly freshman, Isaiah Miner, is making noise in boys state high jump circles. In fact, through last week, Miner had the best high jump effort — 6-5 — in all classes in West Virginia, according to www.runwv.com. Miner is "pretty consistent" in clearing 6-0 or more, Winebrenner said. "It's not like he got lucky." He captured both the high jump and the long jump at Coalfields.
Distance runner Alex Irvin was a double-winner for the Grizzlies in the Coalfield meet, Noah Miner leads the NCHS hurdles crew, and shot putter Roman Milam, the Coalfield champ, is fifth statewide in the shot at 46-5.
Also in AA, Bluefield will bring its normal stable of quality sprinters into region qualifying, led by defending 200 state champ Jacorian Green. Green has the state's best double-A times in the 100 (11.09) and 200 (22.94) this spring. The Beavers also boast the fastest 4x100 and 4x200 relay times.
The Independence girls have gotten strong showings from discus thrower Oliviah Green (fifth in 104-7) and its shuttle hurdle relays unit (third in 1:11.18).
Oak Hill head coach Matthew Sydnor has been pleasantly surprised with his teams this year, especially with a boys squad that has posted overall team wins in two meets. This spring, the Red Devil boys walked away with team trophies from the Dick Darby Classic in Poca and the H.B. Thomas Invitational at Shady Spring.
The Devils were "very close" in other meets, Sydnor said. "The strength right now is the sprinters, and the field events." Improvements are being made in the distance running component, he said.
Senior sprinter Leonard Farrow has been joined by freshman Conlan Brooks in helping guide the Red Devil sprint corps this spring. Brooks and Farrow are "neck and neck," Sydnor said.
Oak Hill's Lucas Whaples has the fourth-best AAA shot put effort (46-0).
Senior first-time competitor Cade Maynor has provided Oak Hill with a big boost, Sydnor said. Maynor has turned in solid times in the 400, and he's cleared 20 feet in the long jump. "Honestly, he can get more," Sydnor said.
Oak Hill's 4x200 and 4x400 relay units have been solid, as well. The 4x2 quartet of Farrow, Brooks, Ty Wilburn and Colton Workman has clocked a 1:33.64, good for eighth so far in the state. The 4x400 team features Maynor, Wilburn, Workman and either Chance Minor or Jack Hayes.
For the OHHS girls, Eden Gilkey (distance) and Samiah Lynch (sprints, relays) "are our top seniors leading the way. Other than that, we have a really young team; I've got a lot of freshmen and sophomores that are learning his year but they are going to be really good," said Sydnor. Cadence Lucas in the shot put and discus leads the field events for girls.
If things fall into place, "Our boys team has got a great shot at taking the regional plaque," Sydnor said. "I believe in this team. Our (assistant) coaches (Dave) Gorby and (Chris) Selvey believe in this team."
In the triple-A field, the Woodrow Wilson girls are led by shot putter Bella Staples, whose 36-6 1/2 distance is second-best in the state. Somalia Nelson (5-0) is tied for fourth in the high jump, Kyndall Ince (16-3) is fifth in the long jump, and Mya Wooten (12.83) was sixth-fastest in the 100 through last week. The Woodrow girls 4x200 (1:47.91) is third in 1:47.91.
The Flying Eagles boys shuttles team is fourth-best in 1:01.17.
Among the best state efforts this spring in Class A by locals include Richwood's Josh Landreth, who tops the discus field with a heave of 142-8.
Also on the boys side, James Monroe's Haiden Huffman (6-0) is in a three-way tie for first in the high jump, according to runwv.com. The Greenbrier West shuttle hurdles team is fourth at 1:06.8, the Cavaliers' Matthew Thomas (2:10.53) is fifth-best in the 800, and Meadow Bridge's Jaden Gladwell (4:50.05) is seventh-fastest in the 1,600.
In the small schools girls division, Richwood's Carlee Dillard and James Monroe's Lilly Jackson are tied for third in the high jump with clearances of 5-2.
