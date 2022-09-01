Run vs. pass as rivals Woodrow Wilson, Greenbrier East meet again

If there was one thing missing from the Woodrow Wilson offense over the last few years it was a rushing attack. The airways were the best way for the Flying Eagles, who made their first playoff appearance since 2014 last fall.
In fact, Woodrow had not rushed for 250 yards in a game since going for 353 against rival Greenbrier East on Oct. 16, 2020.
Last week in a season-opening 31-28 victory against Riverside – when Woodrow held on to a 28-point first-quarter lead against the pass-happy Warriors – the Flying Eagles rushed for 277 yards.
While a bulk of that was in the first half when Woodrow opened with a 28-0 lead, it’s still a slight departure for Woodrow Wilson.
But Street Sarrett saw it coming.
“About halfway through the season last year our running game started to develop,” Sarrett said. “We have just been improving it since then.”
Indeed, the Flying Eagles did rush for 464 combined yards in victories against Oak Hill (226) and South Charleston (238) that helped them clinch the postseason berth.
The Flying Eagles now travel to Greenbrier East on Friday to take on the Spartans, coming off a 30-7 loss to a tough Point Pleasant team.
While Woodrow Wilson ran the ball with authority – especially early – against Riverside, the Spartans found the going tough on the ground against Point Pleasant. All-state running back Ian Cline had a tough go, finishing with minus-2 yards on the ground but he did throw a touchdown pass.
The Spartans rushed for 56 yards on 22 carries. Quarterback Monquelle Davis, one of the most versatile players in the area, led the way with 38 yards, and threw for 15 and caught two passes for 15.
The Spartans line was the question coming into the season, and the answer after week one wasn’t the one coach Ray Lee wanted.
But the Flying Eagles did struggle against the pass against Riverside, allowing QB Jake Walker to pass for 347 yards.
Sarrett said the problem has been addressed and the fix he thought was simply explained.
“We just have to put the players in the right position to be successful,” he said. “We just gave up some big plays to a really good quarterback.”
The defensive numbers coming into the ancient rivalry show Woodrow Wilson giving up 114 yards rushing and 347 passing for 461 yards. Greenbrier East allowed 412 rushing yards and 36 passing yards for 448 yards.
Simply put, it looks to be the old run vs. pass story, and which team has the most success with its strength.
The Spartans have won the last three meetings (they played twice in 2020, East winning 49-46 in that epic contest where Woodrwow rushed for 353 yards) and Woodrow Wilson’s last win in Fairlea was in 2018.
Oak Hill at Independence
When surveying the new schedule this season, Independence coach John H. Lilly always started with the Oak Hill game.
Now that is likely because it was the first new team (the teams have met once since 1999) on the schedule, because he wasn’t overlooking Poca, much less the playoff rematch with Bluefield Sept. 30.
Yet every time the coach talked schedule he mentioned being concerned about the Red Devils.
It’s finally Oak Hill week.
That concern likely doubled after Oak Hill opened the season with an impressive 17-7 win vs. Nicholas County, a game which saw the Red Devils shut down the Grizzlies' high-octane run game, led by Kaleb Clark and a veteran line. In that game James Green had 16 tackles, including 9 1/2 tackles for a loss.
Independence had little trouble rolling to a 60-0 win against Liberty, in a game that was limited to two three-minute quarters in the second half.
Judah Price rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries in a dominating performance by the offensive line. Ironically, the 32 points ties Price’s career mark when he had 32 points (four TD, four two-point conversions) last year against Nicholas County. The 196 also represents his second-most career yards rushing, behind the 251 he had vs. Midland Trail last season.
Trey Bowers had a limited yet successful debut at quarterback, completing 2 of 3 passes for 80 yards and a TD and rushing for 49 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. He had a 51-yard touchdown called back.
Independence had 17 carries for 322 yards and seven touchdowns in the game.
Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas had a 42-yard field goal in that game and is a weapon any time Oak Hill gets inside the 35-yard line.
This is the 25th meeting between the schools, Oak Hill owning a 14-10 advantage. The last meeting was in 2018, Oak Hill winning 45-8. The last meeting before that was a 27-7 Oak Hill playoff win in 1999, but prior to that the two teams played every year between 1977-1998.
Shady Spring at Nicholas County
The Tigers are likely to meet a bunch of salty Grizzlies at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Nicholas is coming off a 17-7 loss to Oak Hill in which the Grizzlies could never get a sustained scoring drive together.
Kaleb Clark was held under 100 yards (albeit just under; he finished with 98 and a touchdown) and Oak Hill lived in the Grizzlies backfield. James Green had 9 1/2tackles for a loss.
Shady didn’t find much luck at Tug Valley either, falling in its season opener despite the fact that Tyler Mackey had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a reception for a TD and Brady Green threw for 119 yards in his first start.
Mingo Central at Westside
Justin Cogar’s squad scored a big win with a 28-20 opening victory against county rival Wyoming East.
Kadien Vance also had a big debut by running for 142 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 102 more and a score.
Freshman Hunter Cline was also a great find for the Renegades, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown in his first varsity action.
Wyoming East vs. Wahama at Laidley Field
The Warriors make the trek to Charleston for this unusual matchup.
Jackson Danielson is coming off a game in which he completed 13 of 25 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, throwing to six different receivers. Kaiden Weaver caught five for 56 and a score and Braxton Huff had a touchdown reception as well.
The Warriors rushed for 96 yards against Westside in a 28-20 loss.
Summers County at Greenbrier West
This one might not take long to play with two run-teams coming off wins matching up.
Greenbrier West has been a regular playoff contender and was led in the opening night 33-0 win over Buffalo by Ty Nickell, who had a 248-yard game, despite the fact it was called because of lightning with over five minutes left in the third quarter.
The Cavaliers ran for 334 yards and quarterbacks Tucker Lilly and Cole Vandall threw just eight times (four each, both completing two). Vandall had 83 yards rushing and a score.
For Summers, in a 49-14 win over PikeView, Drake Cole ran for 179 yards and rushed for a touchdown and caught one and Duke Dodson rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns.
Summers rushed for 323 yards and threw just four times in the game.
James Monroe at Pendleton County
James Monroe had little problem last week avenging a loss to Sherman in the 2021 opener with a 41-6 victory.
Cooper Ridgeway, who missed that game last year, rushed for 149 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
The big news around the program was Eli Allen (eight interceptions last year) has decided to play football after initially announcing he would concentrate on his potential Division I basketball career and will be eligible in two weeks.
Also, Owen Jackson, no relation to longtime football coach Don Jackson, kicked a field goal in the Sherman game, the first one at James Monroe since 2018.
Richwood at Meadow Bridge
Richwood quarterback Cooper Donahue had an interesting opener, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns but under duress most of the night also threw five interceptions in a 28-20 loss to Webster County.
Meadow Bridge fell to Van in its season opener 36-6.
Midland Trail at Tolsia
Meadow Bridge transfer Jaden Gladwell had good numbers in his first start at quarterback for the Patriots, completing 13 of 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-22 loss to Clay County.
Gladwell and Cody Harrell connected five times for 97 yards and Zane Burford and Landon Syner had touchdown receptions.
Once a run-heavy program, the Patriots have morphed over the years into a team with 1,000-yard passers, but first-year coach Jeremy Moore wants to see more than three yards per carry (22-67) from his running game.
Tolsia lost to Wayne 50-14 in its opener.
