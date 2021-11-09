Run game clicking for Woodrow

Tylai Kimble played the ball so well that "it looked like it was coming straight to me."
With Woodrow Wilson already comfortably ahead of South Charleston by two touchdowns in the final two minutes, Kimble left nothing to chance. He stepped in front of a Black Eagles receiver and easily intercepted quarterback Trey Dunn's pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, sealing a 42-21 win that propelled the Flying Eagles to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
It was a highlight play, but what Kimble did that night on offense is more indicative of what has played perhaps an even bigger part in getting the Flying Eagles this far.
Woodrow has looked like a different team the last two weeks, its run game providing the spark that has been needed. The corner was turned in a win over Oak Hill on Oct. 29 and the momentum continued last Friday in the South Charleston game.
Now Woodrow (5-5) is rated No. 13 in Class AAA and will travel to No. 4 University for a first round state playoff game Friday in Morgantown. Kickoff will be 7:30 p.m.
"It really has," Woodrow coach Street Sarrett said of the running game taking off. "People were doubting our line all season and it's finally clicking. They are all juniors except for one, James Carter. They've just come together. The backs are figuring it out and running hard for them and believing in themselves. So it's really coming together and that's part of the game. It really opens up our passing game and helps us. I credit our line and running backs for that."
Other than a 161-yard effort in an overtime win over Morgantown on Sept. 24, the most team rushing yards the Flying Eagles had posted in a game was 70 in a 21-14 loss to Princeton the following week.
The last two weeks, Woodrow has run for 226 and five touchdowns against Oak Hill and 241 and four TDs against South Charleston.
Of course, a large part of the credit for that emergence goes to the offensive line.
"Our line has been stepping up really great," Kimble said. "Them holes have been perfect. I can't ask for a better hole to run through. Everybody's pulling the way they're supposed to, we've been getting our blocks right."
The offensive linemen have grown in both experience and confidence throughout the season, Sarrett said.
"It's a little of both. Those were young guys and not many of them had starts under their belt from last year," he said. "Bryant Hill had some starts, Christian Burks had some starts, James Carter. But not as a unit playing together. They really started coming together against Oak Hill and just caught fire. And our backs figured it out and started hitting the holes. So it was experience, I think, and getting older. They're getting better each week."
As for the guys carrying the ball, that's the key word — guys. There is no featured back, as evidenced by the events of the last two weeks.
In the 49-10 victory over Oak Hill, Nate Grayton burst on to the scene with 84 yards and three touchdowns. Matthew Moore — who broke out with 75 yards and two TDs in the win over Morgantown — was right behind him with 78 yards and a score.
Against South Charleston, Kimble ran for 112 yards and scored the unofficial dagger from 15 yards with 2:07 to play, less than a minute before his pick-six.
Quarterback Maddex McMillen has also been a threat with his legs. He had two rushing touchdowns against the Black Eagles.
"Matt, that's like a powerhouse runner right there. That's hard to stop that," Kimble said. "Then you got Nate. Nate's got some speed on him. It's gonna take somebody with some wheels to catch Nate."
"Tylai and Nate and Matt Moore, those guys back there. We can move Jay Jones to the fullback position. We run Maddex a lot from the quarterback position, and we've put him at wing," Sarrett said. "We don't have some primetime back that we're going to feed, but these guys get their carries and they get their yards. They're not selfish. They don't care. They just like winning."
Definitely include Kimble among them. He admits things have been challenging for a program that hasn't had a lot of success, but credits his coaches for maintaining a positive vibe.
"It's been kind of tough, because when you lose you get down from that," Kimble said. "Our great coaches, they keep our heads in the game and keep us motivated to keep playing. There was some times I was down a little bit, because me personally, I don't like losing. The coaches kept my head in the game, kept us up and we've been doing good so far. I feel like we've got a chance to make it."
