Normal, Ill. — West Virginia Miners outfielder Matt Rubayo homered for one of his three hits as the East Division defeated the West 11-2 in the Prospect League All-Star game Tuesday at the Corn Crib.
Rubayo, who started and played the entire game in right field, also hit a pair of doubles and scored three times as the East won the game for just the third time in nine tries.
The East scored all but one of its runs over the first five innings, including three-run bursts in the second and fourth.
Chillicothe’s Cody Orr was 3-for-3 with a double and triple. Max Jung Goldberg of Danville drove in three runs and Chris Monroe of Lafayette hit a three-run homer.
Miners reliever Nick Turnbull worked a hitless sixth for the East. First baseman Ross Mulhall entered in the fifth and went 0-for-2.
The Miners will resume the season Friday, hosting a doubleheader against Terre Haute starting at 5:05 p.m.