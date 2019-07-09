Matt Rubayo has been playing baseball for a long time now. There have been ups and there have been downs, of course. But he's learned from them all and takes that knowledge to the batter's box each night.
More than ever, that experience is paying off this summer.
The West Virginia Miners center fielder is enjoying by far his best stretch of baseball as a college player. In a season that has gotten away from the team, Rubayo is among the top Prospect League hitters in several categories.
Just chalk it up to a lifetime of learning.
"I think a lot of it is that experience," Rubayo said. "I know a lot of ways to fail. Now I can rule things out and stay with what works for me. I'm getting older and going against younger guys, I'm more mature and I can use that advantage and get in the mindset of doing the things I am able to do."
Going into Tuesday, Rubayo was fifth in the league with a .374 batting average, tied for sixth — right behind teammate Jonathan Pasillas — with 10 doubles and tied for seventh with 28 runs batted in. He also has five home runs, a .469 slugging percentage and 1.062 OPS.
The rising senior at Marist is coming off a spring in which he hit .243, which is his best average in three seasons with the Red Foxes. He seems to save his best for the summer — Rubayo hit .284 with seven homers and 25 RBIs for the Adirondack TrailBlazers of the Perfect Game Summer League last year.
Those numbers pale in comparison to what he has accomplished so far in Beckley, and he's been doing it all season. Rubayo's batting average hasn't been below .333 since the second game of the year.
He has been particularly hot of late. Rubayo goes into Tuesday's game at Chillicothe on an eight-game hitting streak, batting 16-for-36 (.444) with nine RBIs during that stretch.
"I'm not doing much different," he said. "Coach (Mike) Syrett has worked with me about staying calm, hitting the pitches I want to hit and just moving according to the pitch and being able to anticipate."
Rubayo also makes an impact once he gets on base. He leads the Miners with 14 stolen bases and has only been caught three times. That comes from a philosophy he adopted when he was a decorated player at Montgomery High School in Skillman, N.J.
"People don't usually think I can run like I can," Rubayo said. "I like to go out and take some bases. It started about five or six years ago. Back in high school, like most kids who go on to college (baseball), I started to get walked a lot. So my coach wanted me to start stealing bases so they wouldn't walk me.
"In college, we (work on) it every day. My freshman year we stole 100 bases as a team."
The Miners (11-24) visit Chillicothe (22-13) Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to Linda K. Epling Stadium Thursday for a four-game series against Champion City. The fireworks show that was postponed due to rain on July 3 will instead follow Saturday's game against the Kings.
