Aubrey Smallwood outdueled Tayven Stephenson and Woodrow Wilson scored an unearned run in the first inning for a 1-0 win Friday in Beckley.
Jasmine Daubert led off the first with a single and took second on an error. Natalia Meade sacrificed her to third, and an out later Daubert scored on a single by Brooklynn Bird.
Smallwood worked around seven walks to gain the shutout. She struck out 17 and held the Red Dragons. To two hits.
Stephenson had 12 strikeouts and two walks. She gave up four hits.
Shady Spring 19, Liberty 2, 3 innings
Shady Spring scored 19 runs and pounded out 16 hits over three innings in a 19-2 win over Liberty.
The visiting Raiders committed seven errors.
Mallie Lawson drove in four runs for the Tigers. Brooklyn Blankenship and Kenidi Creager both had two doubles.
Zadie Worley drove in both of Liberty’s runs.
PREP BASEBALL
Woodrow Wilson 10, Graham (Va.) 0, 5 innings
Woodrow Wilson did all of its scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 10-0 win over Graham (Va.) in the Coppinger Tournament.
Woodrow starting pitcher Connor Mollohan limited the G-Men to two hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Jackson Gambrell was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Blake Stratton was 2-for-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.