Woodrow Wilson 65,
PikeView 36
Woodrow Wilson broke things open with a 26-point third quarter en route to a 65-36 win over visiting PikeView.
Lataja Creasey scored a game-high 16 points for the Flying Eagles (3-1). Josie Cross added 14 and Abby Dillon 11.
PikeView got eight points from Jaelynn Shrewsbury and Riley Meadows.
Woodrow will go to Huntington Saturday at noon.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 4, Brooke Craft 7, Cat Farmer 2, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 8, Haley Justice 1, Jacelyn Hall 4, Eden Damewood 2, Riley Meadows 8.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 11, Josie Cross 14, Lataja Creasey 16, Sarah Hopkins 3, Leiloni Manns 8, Taylor Gunter 2, Donya Burton 4, Mya Wooton 6, Addison Walker 1.
PV 7 12 9 8 — 36
WW 10 16 26 13 — 65
Three-point goals — PV: 1 (Craft); WW: 4 (Dillon 2, Creasey 2). Fouled out — none.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Webster County 78,
Saint Joseph Central 43
upper glade — Dakota Blankenship had 10 points and eight rebounds in Webster County’s 78-43 win over Saint Joseph Central.
Riley Clevenger finished with 17 points and six assists. Rayden Triplett scored 15 points and Zach McCourt 14, while Andrew Hardway and Kyle McMillion both grabbed seven rebounds.
Grady Paynter and Marcus Jackson both scored eight for the Irish (2-2).
Webster (3-0) will visit Greater Beckley Christian.
Saint Joseph Central
Grady Paynter 8, Trey Bryant 6, Marcus Jackson 8, Reed Little 3, Jaden Chen 2, Isaiah Sanders 8, Marshall Reynolds 6, Grant Reynolds 2.
Webster County
Noah Miller 5, Rayden Triplett 15, Riley Clevenger 17, Dakota Blankenship 10, Kyle McMillion 3, Peyton Amos 6, Logan Leichliter 6, Ashton Moll 2, Zach McCourt 14.
SJC 17 6 5 15 — 43
WC 25 14 20 19 — 78
Three-point goals — SJC: 9 (Paynter 2, Bryant 2, Jackson 2, Sanders, M. Reynolds 2); WC: 9 (Miller, Triplett 3, Clevenger, Leichliter 2, McCourt 2). Fouled out — none.
Late Tuesday
Victory Baptist 83,
Seneca Trail Christian 40
Ethan Hunt scored 19 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career in Victory Baptist’s 83-40 win over Seneca Trail Christian.
Micah Thomas scored a game-high 22 points for the Saints and Isaac Conaway added 10.
Braden Terry and Lantry McClung both scored 13 for Seneca Trail.
Victory will host Morgantown Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Seneca Trail Christian
Peyton Banton 2, Braden Terry 13, Nicholas Trent 3, Gavin Pyne 2, Austin Benedict 5, Xander Close 2, Lantry McClung 13.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 22, Ethan Hunt 19, Isaac Conaway 10, Noah Childers 8, Landon Cormican 8, Jacob Davis 1, Chase Stevens 2, Matt Belcher 4.
STC 3 10 11 16 — 40
VB 27 12 31 13 — 83
Three-point goals — STC: 4 (Trent, Benedict, McClung 2); VB: 2 (Hunt, Conaway); Fouled out — none.
Correction
A report on Victory Baptist’s girls basketball win over Seneca Trail Christian, Seneca Trail players Josie Banton, Layla Sheets and Sandy Banton were misidentified.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
Girls
Independence 36,
Pineville 25
I: Lacey Goodson 20, Macie Perry 6, Gracie Perry 6
P: Carli Rollins 10, Coley Tolliver 7
Next: Independence (3-1) plays Monday at Shady Spring
Boys
Independence 69, Pineville 29
I: Broc Johnson 20, Iziah Gordon 10, Brock Green 10
P: Konnor Fox 12
Next: Independence (5-0) will host Shady Spring on Monday
