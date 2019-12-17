BOYS
Shady Spring 71, Capital 60
charleston — Freshman Braden Chapman led all scorers with 19 points as Shady Spring defeated Class AAA Capital 71-60 Tuesday night.
Tommy Williams added 18 points and Luke LeRose 16 for the Tigers (3-0), who were tied 36-36 with the Cougars at halftime.
Capital (0-2) got 14 from Ekia Wicker and 10 each from Karrington Hill and De’Mahjae Clark.
Shady will host South Charleston Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring (3-0)
LeRose 5-13 3-5 16, Williams 5-12 6-7 18, Shepherd 4-6 0-2 8, B.Chapman 7-16 5-5 19, Bevil 1-3 0-0 2, H.Chapman 1-3 0-0 2, Hazuka 1-1 0-0 2, C.Chapman 1-1 2-3 4, totals 25-55 16-22 71
Capital (0-2)
Hill 3-13 2-2 10, Brooks 4-6 1-2 9, Clark 4-6 2-2 10, Wicker 5-18 0-0 14, Poore 2-3 0-0 4, Stuck 2-7 1-2 6, Welch 0-2 0-0 0, Kinney 0-0 0-0 0, James 3-3 0-0 7, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, totals 23-58 6-8 60
SS 23 13 19 16 — 71
C 14 22 14 10 — 60
3-point goals — Shady Spring 5-17 (LeRose 3-6, Williams 2-7, B.Chapman 0-4), Capital 8-28 (Hill 2-6, Brooks 0-1, Wicker 4-14, Stuck 1-5, Welch 0-1, James 1-1)
Independence 68,
Mount View 60, OT
welch — Jared Cannady hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 35 points as Independence beat Mount View 68-60 in overtime.
Zack Bolen added 10 points for the Patriots (2-1), who will visit Wyoming East on Friday.
Tony Bell led the Knights (0-2) with 18 points. Justin Haggerty added 10.
Mount View will take on host Princeton in its holiday tournament on Friday.
Independence (2-1)
Cannady 35, Bolen 10, Goodson 9, Brooks 5, Guy 2, Phalin 4, McKinney 3.
Mount View (0-2)
Bell 18, Jackson 9, Haggerty 10, McCoy 9, Rotenberry 6, Justice 8.
I 16 15 15 13 9 — 68
MV 15 19 9 9 1 — 60
Three-point goals: I: 9 (Cannady 7, Bolen, Brooks), MV: 6 (Jackson, Haggerty 2, McCoy, Justice). Fouled out: I: Spencer, MV: McCoy.
Summers County 57, James Monroe 48
hinton — Trent Meador scored a game-high 16 points in Summers County’s 57-48 win over visiting James Monroe.
Dawson Ratliff added 12 points for the Bobcats (2-1), who will visit Midland Trail on Friday.
Dalton Bradley and Shad Sauvage paced James Monroe with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
James Monroe
Josh Burkes 6, Shad Sauvage 11, Andrew Hazelwood 2, Dalton Bradley 12, Collin Fox 6, Cameron Thomas 11.
Summers County (2-1)
Logan Fox 4, Levi Mills 8, Trent Meador 16, Dawson Ratliff 12, Ty Fitzpatrick 9, Josh Ward 6, Dylan Harvey 2.
JM 9 11 19 9 — 48
SC 16 10 18 13 — 57
Three-point goals: JM: 4 (Burkes 2, Fox 2), SC: 2 (Jones, Fitzpatrick). Fouled out: none.
Greenbrier West 71,
Midland Trail 47
hico — Four players scored in double figure as Greenbrier West stayed unbeaten with a 71-47 win over Midland Trail.
Kaiden Pack led the way with 18 points, followed by Chase Boggs with 17, Chase Hagy 14 and Lawson Vaughan 12.
Indy Eades scored 10 for Midland Trail (0-2), which will visit Richwood on Thursday.
Greenbrier West (3-0)
Chase Boggs 17, Gage McClung 2, Kaiden Pack 18, Chase McClung 6, Lawson Vaughan 12, Chase Hagy 14, Michael Kanode 2.
Midland Trail (0-2)
Indy Eades 10, Liam Gill 8, John Paul Morrison 3, Peyton Sheaves 5, Ayden Simms 2, Brendan Zackoski 2, Aiden Isaacs 4, Cade Kincade 2, Bo Persinger 5, Matthew Light 6.
GW 23 21 17 10 — 71
MT 4 9 16 18 — 47
Three-point goals: GW: 4 (Boggs 3, Pack), MT: 6 (Eades 2, Morrison, Persinger, Light 2). Fouled out: none.
Braxton County 84, Nicholas County 72
glenville — Jayden Stewart scored 27 points to lead Braxton County past Nicholas County, 84-72, in the IOGA Tournament at Glenville State College Tuesday.
D.J. Coomes led the Grizzlies with 22, while Rylee Nicholas added 19 and Cooper Donahue scored 11.
Nicholas County (0-2) plays Calhoun County Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the same tournament.
Nicholas County (0-2)
Colby Pishner 7, Rylee Nicholas 19, D.J. Coomes 22, Ryan Keener 9, Jordan McKinney 4, Cooper Donahue 11. Totals: 26 14-26 72.
Braxton County (2-0)
Ryan Conrad 2, Hunter James 15, Jett Cogar 7, Tyler Toler 14, Jayden Stewart 27, Hunter Knicely 12, Aiden Singleton 5, Blaine Cogar 2. Totals: 29 24-42 84.
NC: 18 13 24 17 — 72
BC: 17 22 21 24 — 84
3-point goals: NC: 6 (Nicholas, Coomes 3, Keener, Donahue; H: Players. Fouled out: Nicholas (NC).
Webster County 102,
Richwood 55
upper glade — Carter Williams had 20 points, 12 rebounds and six steals as Webster County handed Richwood its first loss, 102-55.
William Lewis scored 15 points and pulled down 10 boards. Rie Gadd had 14 and eight to go with five assists, while Kaden Cutlip chipped in with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kadin Wright finished with 16 points and five steals.
Wade Ritchie led Richwood (2-1) with 22 points and Ethan Davis added 10.
Webster (2-0) visits Doddridge County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Richwood (2-1)
Dylan Davis 3, Ethan Davis 10, Wade Ritchie 22, Dale Boone 5, Aiden Miller 3, Braeden Spencer 8, Camden Lawrence 2, Doye Ward 2.
Webster County (2-0)
Kaden Cutlip 15, Logan Cochran 8, Devin Coley 3, Kadin Wright 16, Rie Gadd 14, William Lewis 15, Carter Williams 20, Connor Bell 3, Levi Cochran 8.
R 14 19 16 6 — 55
WC 23 30 22 27 — 102
Three-point goals: R: 2 (Miller, E. Davis), WC: 8 (Cutlip, Cochran 2, Wright, Gadd 2, Williams 2). Fouled out: none.
GIRLS
Woodrow Wilson 61,
Princeton 40
princeton — Victoria Staunton and Elizabeth Cadle scored 13 points apiece as Woodrow Wilson defeated Princeton 61-40 Tuesday night.
Sierra Conley added nine points while Janora Walton scored eight for the Lady Flying Eagles (2-1).
Taylor Scott scored 16 points to pace Princeton (2-3), also pulling down seven rebounds and blocking three shots.
Laken Dye added eight points and Kylie Conner scored six.
Princeton faces Tazewell on Thursday. Beckley returns to action in a North Carolina tournament on Dec. 27.
Wyoming East 50,
Bluefield 30
bluefield — Skylar Davidson had 15 points, seven assists and five steals as Wyoming East defeated Bluefield 50-30 Tuesday night.
Daisha Summers added 10 points and Sarah Saunders grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Jaisah Smith led Bluefield with 14 points. Beyonka Lee and Ayonna Helm both had five boards.
Wyoming East (3-0) will visit county rival Westside Thursday at 7 p.m.
Wyoming East (3-0)
Davidson 15, Blankenship 4, Summers 10, Saunders 8, Carter 0, Russell 7, Bane 6.
Bluefield (1-3)
Watkins 5, S. Brown 1, A. Brown 2, Lee 2, Jones 1, Smith 14, Helm 5.
WE 11 14 7 18 — 50
B 5 5 8 12 — 30
Three-point goals: WE: 3 (Russell, Davidson 2), B: 3 (Watkins, Smith 2). Fouled out: none.
PikeView 88, Shady Spring 39
gardner — PikeView placed five players in double figures and rolled to a 88-39 win over sectional rival Shady Spring Tuesday.
Shiloh Bailey had a double-double, 16 points and 16 rebounds and Laken McKinney scored 21 points and had nine rebounds. Hope Craft added 14 points and had eight assists, while MaKenzee Shresbury scored 14 points and had six steals. Hannah Perdue had 13 points and six assists.
Kierra Richmond led Shady Spring with 17 points.
PikeView (3-2) travels to Bluefield Thursday. Shady Spring travels to Riverside Thursday.
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 17, Kacey Poe 7, Brooklyn Gibson 1, Liv Tabit 2, Kellie Adkins 5, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Brooke Lipford 5. Totals: 12 14-24 39.
PikeView (3-2)
Olivia Boggess 5, Hope Craft 14, Hannah Perdue 13, Tori Coburn 3, Anyah Brown 2, Shiloh Bailey 16, Laken McKinney 21, MaKenzee Shrewsbury 14. Totals: 37 5-11 88.
SS: 3 13 13 10 — 39
PV: 22 18 23 25 — 88
3-point goals: SS: 1 (Poe); PV: 9 (Boggess, Craft,, Perdue 3, Coburn, McKinney, Shrewsbury 2). Fouled out: Boggess (PV).
Oak Hill 68, Sherman 37
oak hill — Oak Hill raced out to a commanding halftime lead and went on to easily defeat Sherman, 68-37 Tuesday.
Samiah Lynch and Marcayla King led the Lady Red Devils with 17 points apiece, while Savannah Holbrook scored 16.
Caraline Nelson led the Lady Tide with 16 points.
Oak Hill (3-2) plays again Friday against Independence in the Greater Beckley Christmas Tournament.
Sherman
Caraline Nelson 16, Hailea Skeens 17, Kenzie Ferrell 3, Cassie Keith 1. Totals: 13 9-22 37.
Oak Hill (3-2)
Brooke Linkswiller 3, Cat Pennington 1, Samiah Lynch 17, Hannah White 2, Chelsea Pack 4, Kalila Hames 4, Eden Gilkey 2, Marcayla King 17, Krista Shrewsberry 2, Savannah Holbrook 16. Totals: 25 7-13 68.
S: 11 5 7 14 — 37
OH: 20 15 13 20 — 68
3-point goals: S: 2 (Skeens, Ferrell); OH: 1 (Linkswiller). Fouled out: None.