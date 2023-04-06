Avary Bragg limited Oak Hill to three hits, Mallie Lawson had three hits of her own and Shady Spring defeated the Red Devils 13-2 in five innings Thursday in Shady Spring.
Bragg went all five innings. She struck out seven and walked one.
Lawson, Kaylee Waddell and Kenidi Creager all had two runs batted in for the Tigers.
Addison Salvatore doubled and drove in two runs for Oak Hill.
Woodrow Wilson 9, Nicholas County 0, 5 innings
summersville — Aubrey Smallwood tossed a two-hitter in Woodrow Wilson’s 9-0 win at Nicholas County.
Smallwood struck out 11 and did not issue a walk.
Brooklynn Bird was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Jasmine Daubert had two hits and Mia Seiter drove in a pair of runs.
Zoe Nash and Cambria Neal had the hits for the Grizzlies.
Liberty 9, Van 0, 5 innings
Liberty scored six runs in the second inning en route to a 9-0 home victory over Van.
McKinlea Hill allowed the Bulldogs just one hit over five innings. She struck out two and walked two.
Kanyon Green drove in two runs for the Raiders and Josie Hartshorn was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. She and Hill both hit triples.
PREP BASEBALL
Independence 8, Nicholas County 7
summersville — Clay Basham hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning then threw a scoreless seventh to lead Independence to an 8-7 win at Nicholas County.
Basham’s homer made a winner of Zach Smith, who pitching two innings of relief. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one.
Basham struck out three around a walk in the seventh to earn the save.
James Williams was 3-for-4 for the Patriots.
Grayson Kesterson, Caleb Burns, Alex Pritt and Ira Mylott all had two hits for the Grizzlies.
Shady Spring 16, Oak Hill 3, 5 innings
Jake Meadows and Parker Brown both drove in three runs and Shady Spring took down Oak Hill 16-3 in five innings.
Brody Seabolt and Tyler Reed had two hits apiece for the Tigers.
Meadows pitched all five innings and held the Red Devils to two hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Hunter Elswick and Connor Smith had doubles for Oak Hill.
Hinton Youth League basketball tournament
The Hinton Youth League will host a basketball tournament for boys and girls in grades 3 through 12 April 15-16 at Summers County High and Middle schools.
Entry fee is $175. Team and individual awards will be given.
For more information, call Rick Isaac at 304-920-2562.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.