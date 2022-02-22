Boys
Shady Spring 74,
Nicholas County 37
summersville — Shady Spring led 30-15 at the half, on the way to a 74-37 victory over Nicholas County to finish the season ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at 20-1.
Braden Chapman led the Tigers with 20 points, Cole Chapman and Cameron Manns each scored 11 apiece and Ammar Maxwell tossed in 10.
Colby Pishner scored 21 in the loss for the Grizzlies.
Shady Spring (19-1) will host PikeView Monday at 7 p.m. in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament. Nicholas County will host Oak Hill Thursday at 7 p.m.
Shady Spring (20-1)
Braden Chapman 20, Cole Chapman 11, Jaeden Holstein 7, Cameron Manns 11, Ammar Maxwell 10, Sam Jordan 8, Gavin Davis 4.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 21, Briar Bailes 8, Wesley Hill 4, Jaxson Morriston 4.
SS:11192321—74
NC:691210—37
3-point goals: SS: 3 (B. Chapman, C. Chapman, Manns); NC: 0. Fouled out: None.
Greater Beckley
Christian 80,
Tug Valley 49
Greater Beckley Christian led 42-29 by halftime, on the way to an 80-49 win over Tug Valley.
Kaden Smallwood led all scorers with 23 points, Kendrick Wilson added 19, John Rose had 13 and Sean David Kadjo tossed in 12 for the Crusaders.
Joey Gillihre led Tug Valley with 20 points and Ethan Colegrove added 15.
Greater Beckley Christian will travel to Mount View on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Tug Valley
Ethan Colegrove 15, Joey Gillihre 20, Buddy Marcum 2, Kaden Hale 2, Brady Brewer 6, Aiden Armstron 4.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kaden Smallwood 23, John Rose 13, Kendrick Wilson 19, Sean David Kadjo 12, Michael Judy 4, Bralon Arvon 3, Landon Rose 3, Averyk Woodson 3.
TV:9201010—49
GBC:25172018—80
3-point goals: TV: 0; GBC: 9 (Smallwood 3, Wilson 2, Kadjo 2, Arvon, Woodson). Fouled out: None.
James Monroe 65,
Mount View 55
lindside — James Monroe jumped out to a 23-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and hung on for a 65-55 win over Mount View.
Eli Allen led all scorers with 27, Cameron Thomas added 14, Shad Sauvage tossed in 11 and Josh Burks finished with 10 for James Monroe.
Tony Bailey and Jason Haggerty each scored 12 points and piece and Brendon Rotenberry and Malaki Bishop both had 11 for Mount View.
James Monroe will host the winner of Montcalm and River View on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament. Mount View will host Van Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Mount View
Tony Bailey 12, Kris Jackson 2, Justin Haggerty 4, Jason Haggerty 12, Jaylen Hall 3, Brendon Rotenberry 11, Malaki Bishop 11.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 10, Shad Sauvage 11, Eli Allen 27, Collin Fox 3, Cameron Thomas 14.
MV:7131718—55
JM:23101220—65
3-point goals: MV: 5 (Ja. Haggerty 4, Hall); JM: 5 (Burks 2, Sauvage 3). Fouled out: None.
Capital 67,
Woodrow Wilson 65
No. 6 Capital took advantage of untimely Woodrow Wilson down the stretch in a 67-65 overtime win against Woodrow Wilson at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Woodrow had taken a 52-45 lead early in the fourth, but turnovers helped the Cougars put together a 10-0 run to take a three-point lead with 1:15 remaining on an Elijah Poore 3 pointer.
Maddex McMillen, playing for the first time in four games due to an ankle injury, tied it though with his own 3 29 seconds later. He had 19 for Woodrow Wilson.
Michael Miller then stepped up for the Flying Eagles by taking a charge with :26 remaining but Woodrow wasn’t able to get the winning basket.
Capital scored the first six of the overtime, but Woodrow battled back to cut it to 1, 61-60. But the Cougars Anthony Hersh had a big basket and Garrett Stuck a layin to put the game out of reach.
Hersh led the Cougars with 19 and Elijah Poore had 14.
Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern led all scorers with 25.
The Flying Eagles will finish their regular season Thursday at home against Parkersburg South.
Capital (13-5)
K’sion Welch 2 3-4 7, Anthony Hersh 8 2-2 19, Garrett Stuck 5 1-1 13, Shalik Hampton 3 4-6 10, Elijah Poore 6 0-0 14, Markel Booker 2 0-1 4, Taeshaun Hines 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26 10-14 67
Woodrow Wilson (5-15)
Elijah Redfern 9 4-5 25, Caleb Gravely 3 0-0 6, Maddex McMillen 6 3-4 19, Michael Miller 1 0-0 2, Sam Peck 3 0-0 8, Zan Hill 1 1-2 3, Brayden Hawthorne 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24 8-11 65.
C1416151012—67
WW 13 14 21 7 10—65
3-point field goals – C: 5 (Hersh 1, Stuck 2, Poore 2), WW: 9 (Redfern 3, McMillen 4, Peck 2). Fouled out – None.
Mdland Trail 71, Sherman 50
hico — Cody Harrell paced Midland Trail with 14 points in a 71-50 win over Sherman.
Matt Light added 13 and John Paul Morrison 12 for the Patriots (8-11).
The Tide got 13 from Cameron Caldwell and 12 from Dalton Rollo.
Trail is the No. 4 seed in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament and will travel to No. 1 Herbert Hoover next Wednesday, March 2.
Sherman
Dalton Rollo 12, Jake Welch 2, A.J. Skeen 9, Cameron Caldwell 13, Logan Green 7, Isaac Johnson 5, Seth Ward 2.
Midland Trail
Matt Light 13, Cody Harrell 14, Zach Baird 4, John Paul Morrison 12, Ayden Simms 6, Eli Campbell 7, T.C. Perry 2, Cade Kincaid 4, Levi Skaggs 6.
S13101314—60
MT17161820—71
Three-point goals — S: 7 (Caldwell 3, Rollo, Skeen, Green, Johnson); MT: 7 (Light, Harrell, Morrison 2, Campbell, Skaggs 2). Fouled out — none.