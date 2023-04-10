McKinlea Cox tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Liberty pounded out 18 hits in a 21-0 win over Westside Monday in Clear Fork.
Josie Hartshorn was 5-for-5 with five runs batted in for the Raiders. Three of her hits were triples. Keandra Spurlock drove in four runs. Alyson Griffith, Kacie Fraley and Katie Mullens all had three hits and Kanyon Green was 2-for-4.
Woodrow Wilson 6,
Wyoming East 3
Brooklynn Bird doubled twice, Aubrey Smallwood had another double-digit strikeout game and Woodrow Wilson defeated Wyoming East 6-3.
Bird was 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs for the Flying Eagles. Smallwood worked a complete game, striking out 12 and walking none. She held the Warriors to five hits.
One of those hits was a three-run home run by Savannah Brehm.
PREP BASEBALL
Nicholas County 11,
Braxton County 1,
5 innings
Cole Brown limited Braxton County to two hits over five innings in Nicholas County’s 11-1 victory.
Brown struck out 10 and walked one in the abbreviated complete game.
Alex Triplett was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Braden Brown drove in a pair.
James Monroe 8,
Summers County 6
James Monore scored seven runs in the fifth inning after trailing 6-0 and defeated Summers County 8-6.
The Mavericks won despite being held to two hits. The Bobcats committed five errors that led to five unearned runs, and three Summers pitchers combined to walk 12 batters.
Hudson Boggess had both James Monroe hits. No one was credited with an RBI.
Xavier Hudgins and Colton Jones both drove in two runs for the Bobcats. Ben Lane and Brandan Isaac joined them in posting two-hit days.
